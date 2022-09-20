Mizkif says CrazySlick is “missing” and sent goodbye messages following sexual assault allegations

Twitch streamer CrazySlick is apparently missing, and sent “farewell” messages to friends, according to Mizkif. This follows allegations coming to light against Slick, accusing him of sexually assaulting streamer AdrianahLee.

Amid a debate over gambling content on Twitch, streamers Mizkif and Trainwreck locked horns on Twitter. Their spat took a sinister turn, however, when Train dropped a bombshell allegation that Mizkif had helped to “cover up” sexual assault allegations.

It was later confirmed by AdrianahLee that the allegations Train was referring to were related to her and CrazySlick, a streamer Mizkif is friends with. Lee has claimed that Mizkif and then-girlfriend Maya asked her to keep certain information private.

CrazySlick “missing” following allegations

Although Mizkif has not streamed since the drama erupted, he has been active in various Twitch chats, including his own offline chat.

Speaking there, he said, “I’m worried about him. He’s not home. I don’t know where he is, he just said he’s going to a girl’s house but idk where he is.”

Becoming increasingly concerned, around 2 hours later he posted “None of us know where Slick is. Slick messaged some of us some farewells but he has yet to message us. If any of you have a contact or know anything about slick please let me know.”

Around 20 minutes later, Mizkif confirmed he had phoned the police to enquire about Slick: “We called everything. I called the police.”

As of writing, there have been no further updates from either Mizkif or Slick himself.

Slick had tweeted soon after the allegations broke, stating “I have never sexually assaulted anyone and never will. I have never had any intentions of ever harming anyone. I go out of my way to check on someone and I get accused of rape, this is unfair. I will be getting a lawyer ASAP. Learn from the Johnny Depp situation and think first.”

The tweet was later deleted. We will update this article with the status of CrazySlick and Mizkif as it emerges.