xQc sued by ex-girlfriend Adept again for millions with new claims of abuse

Twitch streamer xQc is subject to another lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend and fellow streamer Adept, this time in the state of California. The suit seeks potentially millions in damages, and includes allegations of abuse not featured in the previous lawsuit filed in Texas.

Although much of the lawsuit repeats claims made in the Texas filing, which was eventually dismissed by the judge, there are also claims of domestic violence that were not made previously.

Article continues after ad

Adept, real name Samantha, alleges that xQc “smashed [her] face into his shoulder, resulting in a police response and the issuance of an Emergency Protective Order.”

The suit also restates the claim of sexual battery which was made in the Texas filing. Adept also accuses xQc of using his “cult-like” following to attack her, and even mentions the use of the term “whale” which his fans often use to refer to her.

xQc’s editors are also accused of being complicit in this targeted harassment, due to the clipping and uploading of stream segments, using titles on YouTube that she alleges are “defamatory.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Video titles include “Adept robbed xQc” and “Adept literally stole xQc’s McLaren.”

Adept alleges that these “defamatory publications have significantly damaged [her] reputation, leading to the termination of sponsorship contracts and a decline in viewership on her streaming platforms.”

In damages, the streamer is seeking a total of $245,000, but is also seeking punitive damages for all the claims made, as well as costs and attorney’s fees, which would take the total to well over $1 million USD.

Article continues after ad

xQc said on October 20 that Adept has demanded a $10 million settlement. “Dude, I want to make a song and dance and rant for an hour about this s**t. But I’m not giving it the light of day because it’s just… I don’t know what to say. It’s just sad at this point,” the streamer said.

He added that the claims made he has already “won in court” and that the allegations are “outrageous sh*t.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On October 24, he told fans in his X/Twitter community that they are free to post and discuss the new lawsuit, and that he is under no obligation to “keep quiet” about it.