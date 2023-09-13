Ultimate Starfield walkthrough guide: class tips, best ships, and more
Starfield players are exploring the stars in their high-speed spaceships, and Bethesda’s latest RPG has far too much to reasonably discover without a little nudge. Here’s our ultimate walkthrough for Starfield to set you on your way.
As players are quickly finding out, Starfield is a massive game with lots to do. Developed by Fallout and Elder Scrolls veterans Bethesda Game Studios, in Starfield you will take to the skies and explore worlds beyond our solar system.
Filled with many different quests, planets, and ships; there’s plenty to get on with in Starfield. And that also makes it quite an overwhelming game if you get stuck. So our helpful Starfield walkthrough should guide you through the turbulent few hours when you’re still getting used to the game.
Systems & Platforms
Let’s start with the basics. We’ve detailed out what you need to run Starfield smoothly on your PC, what consoles the game is available on, and any other technical aspects.
- PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs
- Performance & best settings on Steam Deck
- Best PC settings and optimization
- File size for Xbox & PC
- Will Starfield have multiplayer?
- Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch?
- Is Starfield on PS5?
- Will Starfield have mod support?
- How many people play Starfield?
- 10 Best mods to enhance your playthrough
Story
Starfeld’s mammoth-sized story is backed up by its deep lore and fleshed-out characters. The game explains a lot of backstory in the first couple of hours, where it can be quite confusing to keep track of everything.
- Main story length & completionist run
- All characters and voice actors
- Will Starfield have DLC?
- How many planets are there?
- All religions explained
- All Starfield factions & groups
- All Starfield Companions
- Starfield romance explained
- All Constellation missions in main story
- What are Terrormorphs?
- What happened to Earth?
- Who are the Starborn?
- How to unlock every ending
- Starfield New Game Plus explained
Character Creation
As with all other Bethesda RPGs, creating a character is one of the most important things you’ll do in your first hour. If you need help with building your character, we’ve got you covered.
- 7 must-know Starfield tips for beginners
- What is the level cap?
- Best traits to pick: Alien DNA, Extrovert, Wanted
- All Starfield skills: Every ability in the game
- Every background and starting skills: classes explained
- Best weapons: Rifles, shotguns, melee, more
- All powers and how to unlock them
- How to earn credits fast
- How to earn XP fast
- How to remove Wanted Trait & Trackers Alliance Agent locations
- Difficulty settings explained
- Skill book locations & effects
Exploration
As a space explorer, you’ll be doing a lot of reconnaissance during your time in Starfield. Here’s all you need to know about exploration.
- How to fast travel
- How to pick locks
- Where to sell items
- How to change the time of day
- How to build Outposts
- How to open the map
- How to use quick slots to easily switch weapons and items
- How to follow Scanner distortions
- How to get Adhesives
- How to find smuggling missions
How-tos
For any general tips or help, we’ve got some extra guides that will help you with a specific problem you’re having in Starfield.
- How to remove your bounty
- Where to find Digipicks
- How to get a house
- How to mod weapons and equipment
- How to auto-persuade
- How to hide your Helmet & Spacesuit
- How to get Boost Pack (Jetpack) & how to use it
- How to create a Cargo Link
- How to get more ammo
- How to disable turrets in Starfield
- How to fix “Suit Protection Depleted”
Ships
Piloting ships is one of the most prolific aspects of Starfield, and we’ve got plenty of guides to help you Han Solo your way through the galaxy.
- Best ships: Cargo, combat, more
- How to customize ship
- How to dock ships
- How to access and store items in your ship’s inventory
- How to sell ships
- How to repair your ship
- How to assign your crew
- How to steal ships
- How to sell Contraband and smuggle items
- How to rename your ship
And that concludes our Starfield walkthrough. Be sure to let us know if any particular guides helped you out.