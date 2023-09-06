How to follow Scanner distortions in Starfield

In Starfield, the Scanner is the most essential instrument for planet exploration and anomaly detection. In certain sections of the game, you are required to follow distortions on the scanner in order to locate anomalies on various planets. While this may seem complicated at first, we’ve put together a guide to make it easier for you.

The anticipation for Starfield has been building for quite some time, and gamers everywhere are now able to experience the thrill of discovering new worlds and setting off on an epic adventure in space. Starfield is Bethesda’s first original IP in nearly two decades, marking a break from the studio’s storied fantasy and post-apocalyptic series like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

This open-world RPG is based on a carefully crafted sci-fi universe with players traveling to uncharted worlds and flying their spaceships across the cosmos. While investigating planets in space, the Scanner is an essential tool that you must master from the get-go.

Bethesda / Dexerto Players can activate their scanner and notice the glitchy white circle which is the distortion.

One additional use of the scanner is to detect anomalies, which players can locate by observing and following distortions. If you’re having trouble locating anomalies on the planet you land on by following distortions on the scanner, this guide will help you do so effortlessly in Starfield.

How to follow distortions on the scanner to locate an anomaly in Starfield

Anomalies are primarily observed by planets connected to the Artifacts that the Constellation and you are searching for early in the main story. Vladimir locates these anomalies, which are housed within Temples, on numerous planets throughout the universe.

Your scanner is incredibly useful for locating these anomalies as it displays distortions when in close proximity. To follow a distortion on the scanner and locate an anomaly on a planet you have landed on, firstly press the LB button on your Xbox controller or F on a keyboard to bring up the scanner in the game.

Bethesda / Dexerto Keep following the distortion signal toward the anomaly until you spot the temple.

Your scanner is active as soon as a white circle with a crosshair appears on your screen. Now all you need to do is gently move the scanner around you and observe whether it glitches in any particular direction.

If this occurs, you will see red and blue glitches along the white circle of the scanner and hear distortion noises as you move. Move in the direction in which the scanner’s distortion or glitching becomes more aggressive or rapid.

Bethesda / Dexerto Upon reaching the temple, you’d be able to interact with the anomaly to get powers.

Once you have done so, you will arrive at your destination, and the HUD will indicate the precise location of the anomaly within the temple you must enter. After entering, you’ll float in the air, where to completely rotate the artifact wheel, you’ll need to fly through the bright light streak created by sparkles.

As soon as the wheel gains speed and forms a ring, merely fly through the ring to obtain the power from the temple. Those who possess such a primordial power in the game are also referred to as Starborn.

That’s everything you need to know about how to follow scanner distortions in Starfield. Be sure to check out our other Starfield content for more useful tips and tricks:

