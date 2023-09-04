Starfield: What happened to Earth?

Starfield is a game that is set in the far future for humanity, but Earth does not seem to be a part of it. Here is what happened to Earth within the game.

Starfield is a game of exploration and every other science fiction story like this one had Earth at its center. It is our home, the pale blue dot that protects us from the adversaries in space.

However, in Starfield, Earth plays no part while the player tries to unravel some of the greatest mysteries known to mankind. The question is why did this happen which led to Earth being completely removed from the picture.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A guide to the state of Earth in Starfield has been presented in the following section.

Spoiler: The following section contains spoilers from the main campaign of Starfield.

What led to Earth being empty in Starfield?

Bethesda Game Studios Earth is a rocky desert world in Starfield

Earth is not very special in Starfield. You can visit this planet at the very beginning of the game as long as you have the fuel to do so. However, it is nothing like the planet that you know of.

As it happens, during one of the main story missions, Sarah Morgan clarified the absence of human life on Earth is due to its atmosphere. According to Sarah, at one point Earth started to throw away its atmosphere into outer space.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This led to a call for immediate action as the government had only 50 years to evacuate the planet. Fortunately, human life has progressed quite a lot by this point which meant that relocating to a new world was not very difficult.

Is it possible to land on Earth in Starfield?

Bethesda Game Studios It is possible to land on Earth in Starfield

If you want to land on Earth then you can do so in the game. However, there is absolutely nothing left on this planet. Earth is a barren wasteland and there are barely a few basic resources that you can obtain from here.

Article continues after ad

Even though players might have been excited, Earth has nothing to show for as Starfield’s version of this planet is quite dark and grim.

Article continues after ad

This concludes our guide on what happened to Earth in Starfield. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode? | Will Starfield have mod support? | Can you do a pacifist run in Starfield? | Will Starfield have a playable demo?