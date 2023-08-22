Starfield voice cast: All characters and voice actors confirmed so far
Voice actors make or break a game, especially one as large as Starfield. So, here are all the voices you can expect to hear in the expansive universe of Starfield.
Starfield is undeniably one of the most highly anticipated games in 2023. The popular release of games like Zelda and Baldur’s Gate 3 have certainly posed a challenge for Starfield’s potential GOTY nomination, but Bethesda aren’t holding up, releasing small details about the game whenever they can. Which is only serving to increase the hype.
Small details and features are ideal, but the game would be nothing without a great cast of voice actors behind it. So, here are all the confirmed voice cast for Starfield, as well as where you may have heard them before.
All confirmed Starfield voice cast and their roles
Currently, despite the game coming out soon, we don’t have much confirmation regarding who these voice actors will be playing. Nevertheless, the confirmed voice actors starring in Starfield are below:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Craig Sechle: Adoring Fan
- Victoria Atkin: Role Unknown
- Seth Allyn Austin: Role Unknown
- Cyrina Fiallo: UC Security Female
- Tiffany Villalobos: Role Unknown
- Ana Carolina Valverde: Role Unknown
- Dimitry Rozental: Role Unknown
- Walles Hamonde: Role Unknown
- Stephen Oyoung: Additional Voices
Starfield voice actors and actresses
|Voice Actor
|Role
|Where you may have heard them
|Craig Sechle
|Adoring Fan
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Gallus Desidenius — Fallout 3 – Harkness / Billy Creel — Star Trek: Legacy — Capt. Hollister
|Victoria Atkin
|Unknown
|Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate – Evie Frye — Forspoken – Dax Viernost — Horizon Zero Dawn – Mailen
|Seth Allyn Austin
|Unknown
|Hungry Dog Blues – Hendricks — S.W.A.T. – T.C. — Animal Kingdom – Clem
|Cyrina Fiallo
|UC Security Female
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Mikki — Community – Claire
|Tiffany Villalobos
|Unknown
|—
|Ana Carolina Valverde
|Unknown
|Sage – Emily — Remnant II – Audrey — Call of Dragons – Pan
|Dimitry Rozental
|Unknown
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Russian Fire Team — Street Fighter 6 – World Tour Citizen
|Walles Hamonde
|Unknown
|Battlefield 2042 – Rasheed Zain — Total War: Warhammer II – Liche Priest
|Stephen Oyoung
|Additional Voices
|Spider-Man 2 – Martin Li / Mister Negative — Remnant II – Lu Chan — Gotham Knights – Jason Todd – Cyberpunk 2077 – Grayson
So there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Starfield voice cast. While waiting for the game to release, take a look at some of our other handy Starfield guides and content:
Starfield Achievement list | All Starfield skills | Will Starfield have mod support? | Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | How big is Starfield? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode?