Starfield voice cast: All characters and voice actors confirmed so far

Voice actors make or break a game, especially one as large as Starfield. So, here are all the voices you can expect to hear in the expansive universe of Starfield.

Starfield is undeniably one of the most highly anticipated games in 2023. The popular release of games like Zelda and Baldur’s Gate 3 have certainly posed a challenge for Starfield’s potential GOTY nomination, but Bethesda aren’t holding up, releasing small details about the game whenever they can. Which is only serving to increase the hype.

Small details and features are ideal, but the game would be nothing without a great cast of voice actors behind it. So, here are all the confirmed voice cast for Starfield, as well as where you may have heard them before.

All confirmed Starfield voice cast and their roles

Bethesda

Currently, despite the game coming out soon, we don’t have much confirmation regarding who these voice actors will be playing. Nevertheless, the confirmed voice actors starring in Starfield are below:

Starfield voice actors and actresses

Voice Actor Role Where you may have heard them Craig Sechle Adoring Fan The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Gallus Desidenius — Fallout 3 – Harkness / Billy Creel — Star Trek: Legacy — Capt. Hollister Victoria Atkin Unknown Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate – Evie Frye — Forspoken – Dax Viernost — Horizon Zero Dawn – Mailen Seth Allyn Austin Unknown Hungry Dog Blues – Hendricks — S.W.A.T. – T.C. — Animal Kingdom – Clem Cyrina Fiallo UC Security Female Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Mikki — Community – Claire Tiffany Villalobos Unknown — Ana Carolina Valverde Unknown Sage – Emily — Remnant II – Audrey — Call of Dragons – Pan Dimitry Rozental Unknown Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Russian Fire Team — Street Fighter 6 – World Tour Citizen Walles Hamonde Unknown Battlefield 2042 – Rasheed Zain — Total War: Warhammer II – Liche Priest Stephen Oyoung Additional Voices Spider-Man 2 – Martin Li / Mister Negative — Remnant II – Lu Chan — Gotham Knights – Jason Todd – Cyberpunk 2077 – Grayson

So there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Starfield voice cast. While waiting for the game to release, take a look at some of our other handy Starfield guides and content:

