Starfield is the next big RPG project from Bethesda Studios but will the game have multiplayer? Here’s everything you need to know.

One of the most highly anticipated games of 2023 is Starfield, the next big title from Skyrim and Fallout creators, Bethesda Studios. This vast RPG promises to provide fans with an epic space adventure where they’ll be flying across the galaxy and exploring countless exciting planets.

The game will let players create their own character with a unique backstory, and you’ll meet an array of interesting people in the game, some of which will join you as companions but will Starfield also have multiplayer?

Being able to join your friends on an epic space journey sounds like a lot of fun after all! So here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Starfield has multiplayer features.

Bethesda Players will be able to explore a massive galaxy in Starfield.

Will Starfield have multiplayer?

No, Starfield will not have multiplayer. The game will strictly be a single-player experience at launch.

None of the mainline Elder Scrolls and Fallout games have included official multiplayer features in the past however, the developers have branched out into multiplayer territory in more recent years with the likes of the Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76.

Based on their more recent history with multiplayer games, the possibility of multiplayer being added to Starfield at some point can’t be ruled out, however at the time of writing Bethesda hasn’t confirmed whether or not co-op could be added to the game in the future but as soon as there’s any official news, we’ll be sure to update this page.

