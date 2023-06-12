Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

Starfield‘s official Steam page revealed the minimum and recommended PC requirements to run the game after the major showcase on June 11, 2023. Hence, here is a full rundown of everything that you need to know.

Starfield is set to be a massive game with arguably one of the most ambitious projects in recent history. Bethesda is looking to provide its fans with a space adventure story that nobody has ever seen.

However, an ambitious game like Starfield requires a powerful rig to run. It is especially important for this game since the cinematic experience will be key and you want the game to run seamlessly to get the most out of the exquisite environmental design.

Hence, here is a look at the minimum and recommended system settings for Starfield on PC.

Bethesda Starfield’s minimum and recommended PC specs have been revealed

Starfield System Requirements

Minimum Requirements

Operating System : Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045)

: Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti Direct X : Version 12

: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage : 125 GB Available Space

: 125 GB Available Space Additional Notes: SSD Required

The key point to note here is the SSD requirement and the RAM requirement. It is clear that the game will be memory intensive and unless you want infinite loading screens, it is essential that you keep the aforementioned areas sorted.

The processor and graphics requirements are high, but nothing extraordinary.

Recommended Requirements

Operating System : Windows 10/11 with updates

: Windows 10/11 with updates Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Direct X : Version 12

: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 125 GB Available Space

125 GB Available Space Additional Notes: SSD Required

In the recommended section, the CPU and Graphics requirements have been enhanced a little. These also fall under the affordable category, and considering the current generation of devices, an RTX 2080 and i5-10600K can easily be regarded as mid-range components.

Hence, this completes our guide for the PC requirements of Starfield. If you found it informative, please look into the coverage of some of the biggest games at Dexerto.

