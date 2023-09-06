All powers in Starfield and how to unlock them

Wondering if you can do more in Starfield than just flying a spaceship or exploring in space? Then you are in for a treat as the game allows you to unlock certain cosmic powers that can help you bend space and time or even shield yourself on dangerous planets. Here are all the powers in Starfield and how to unlock them.

Instead of relying solely on futuristic technology, players in Starfield can also harness the power of the cosmos to aid them in their exploration of the universe at large and ensure their survival. Compared to past Bethesda games, these powers are a big change, and they give the space adventure a whole new dimension of depth.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Starfield is an adventure through space and time, and your powers are more than just that; they’re a part of your character’s growth. They’ll be important no matter how you use them – in combat, to change a planet’s gravity, or even seeing into the future.

Individuals who have these powers are called Starborn, however if you aren’t one of those you can still acquire them easily in the game. Here are all the powers available in Starfield and how you can unlock them.

Article continues after ad

Bethesda All 24 powers in Starfield.

All powers in Starfield and their use

Starfield features 24 unique powers that may be unlocked through exploring the universe in search of Artifact temples. As of now, only a few of the game’s main temples that grant these abilities have been revealed.

Article continues after ad

Nevertheless, here are all the Starfield Powers and their uses:

Power Cost In-game description Associated temple Anti-Gravity Field 45 Generate a localized field of intense low gravity, and behold a planet’s true power. Eta Personal Atmosphere 45 Oxygen, pure and clean, brought forth to breathe deep and counteract harmful carbon dioxide. Alpha Gravity Wave 25 Launches a gravity wave in a cone ahead of you that staggers and knocks down enemies. Beta Sense Star Stuff 15 Bind yourself to the particles of creation, sensing the life force of any human, alien, or Starborn. Chi Precognition 35 Look into the multiverse and visualize the future actions of actors, conversational and otherwise. Iota Grav Dash 15 Manipulate gravity to propel yourself forward, and briefly increase any damage you inflict. Zeta Creator’s Peace 25 Pacifies all enemies in an area and disarms them for a duration. Nu Solar Flare 25 Emit an intense burst of solar energy that damages enemies and can set them ablaze. Theta Reactive Shield 35 Envelop yourself in a metastable shell of antimatter that reflects projectiles and increases your resistance to attacks. Tau Alien Reanimation 35 Resurrects a dead alien to fight alongside you for a duration. – Void Form 45 Warp the light around you, becoming nearly invisible for a duration. – Parallel Self 45 Summon another version of you from an alternate dimension for a duration. – Moon Form 35 Become as strong as stone, rooting yourself in place and increasing your resistance to all damages greatly. – Supernova 45 Explode with the power of a supernova in an area around you, dealing massive damage. – Elemental Pull 25 Blasts inorganic resources in an area around you and pulls them towards you. – Sunless Space 35 Shoot a ball of ice as cold as space into an area, freezing any living being caught in the blast for a duration. – Life Forced 25 Drain the life force out of a living being and transfer it to yourself. – Earthbound 15 Change the gravity around you to Earth gravity levels for a duration. – Inner Demon 35 Force an enemy to confront their inner demons, creating a mirror image of themselves that attacks them. – Gravity Well 45 Create an area of dense gravity that pulls in and crushes everything and everyone in it. – Create Vacuum 25 Gut the O2 supply of targets in the area for a duration. – Phased Time 45 Phase through the normal flow of time and slow down the universe for a duration. – Eternal Harvest 25 Regrows flora that has been harvested in a large area around you. – Particle Beam 15 Shoot a beam of pure particle energy that deals high amount of damage to enemies in front of you. –

Bethesda You can access your powers by clicking the tab on top of your menu.

How to unlock powers in Starfield

To initiate the process of unlocking powers in Starfield, you must first acquire the Artifacts that the Constellation is searching for throughout the universe in order to locate their temples. Each Artifact has its own temple, which is tied to a specific unlockable power.

Article continues after ad

You will acquire the very first power by completing the main quest “Into the Unknown” and visiting the planet Procyon-III to investigate a Scanner Anomaly site. Ensure you have completed the previous two missions, “One Small Step” and “The Old Neighborhood”, before undertaking this.

Bethesda Land on the planet and locate the temple with scanner distortion.

Once you have landed on the planet, you can simply exit the ship and follow the signal distortion using your Scanner. Walk in the direction in which the signal becomes stronger until you reach the temple.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The first temple will be called Temple Eta, and you will enter a chamber with rotating metal rings in front of you as you float around. While floating, you can press A to ascend and B to descend on your controller, or Spacebar and Ctrl on a keyboard to perform the same actions.

Bethesda / Dexerto Upon reaching the temple, you’d be able to interact with the anomaly to get powers.

As the rings spin, they will emit a sparkling light patch that will move around the room. Moving through the light patches will cause the rings to spin quicker and form a portal in front of you.

Article continues after ad

After passing through this portal, you will enter a cutscene with dazzling lights and music, after which you will acquire a new power.

Article continues after ad

Bethesda In order to locate temples that grant you power, you must meet Vladimir.

From that point forward, whenever you acquire an Artifact, you can meet Vladimir at The Eye, where you can dock your spacecraft and board his in order to obtain info on such temples. You can then commence your quest for such powers in the game.

If you wish to equip a power, simply navigate to the Powers tab in your game menu and select the desired power. Remember that each one has a cooldown period, so use it carefully, as some may require more power bar.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s all the powers you can unlock in Starfield. Now that you’ve got the power, be sure to check out our Starfield page for all the latest news and guides.

Article continues after ad

Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All difficulty levels explained | All achievements | All skill books | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | How to mod weapons and equipment | How to assign your crew | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship | How to dock ship | Where to sell items | Best movies like Starfield