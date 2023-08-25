All Starfield factions & groups confirmed so far

Starfield features tons of exciting planets and quests for players to complete, but it also has factions and groups for you to join. So, here are all the currently confirmed factions and groups in Starfield, so you can plan ahead.

There’s nothing quite like being part of a team in a galaxy as expansive as Starfield. After all, it’ll make you feel far less alone in the game, and will likely give you some handy quests to complete, with hopefully some great rewards.

However, with Starfield being such a large game, knowing what all the options are and what the factions and groups stand for is vital. So, here are all the factions and groups currently confirmed for Starfield.

All factions and groups confirmed for Starfield

Bethesda

Currently, there are 11 different factions and groups confirmed to be in Starfield, with each having a varied amount of influence and fighting power:

Constellation

United Colonies

Freestar Collective

Ryujin Industries

Crimson Fleet

Xenofresh Corporation

Ecliptic Mercenaries

Enlightened

House of Va’ruun

Sanctum Universum

Spacers

With each faction and group standing for their own morals and having a varied amount of influence, it’s important you know a little about each one before getting into the game.

Constellation

The Constellation group is where you’ll start the game. You’re already a part of this faction, which is committed to uncovering all the mysteries of the galaxy.

They love looking for rare artifacts and exploration, which is likely why your character joins them in the first place.

United Colonies

Bethesda Softworks

The United Colonies is a huge faction in Starfield, with influence everywhere. In fact, they founded the city of New Atlantis in the game and have been extremely powerful for decades.

They have had a rather impressive rivalry with the Freestar Collective faction, even getting into a Colony War with them back in the late 2100s. Ultimately, they’re a powerful force in both the political and military sense, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for them at all times.

Freestar Collective

As previously mentioned, the Freestar Collective are the rivals of the United Colonies. They’ve engaged in a bloody war and feels much like the wild western element of Starfield.

They mostly live in the capital city of Akila and often distance themselves from the galaxy around them, protecting their denizens above all else.

Ryujin Industries

The Ryujin Industries faction is a rather exclusive group in Starfield, with members only able to join through hire only.

Not much is known about this faction, aside from the fact that it’s the more corporate aspect of the expansive game.

Crimson Fleet

Bethesda Softworks

The Crimson Fleet are essentially the pirates of Starfield. Where the Freestar Collectives are the protective cowboys, the Crimson Fleet are the raiding space-fairing group of Pirates you can join if you want to do an evil playthrough of the game.

Xenofresh Corporation

Coming from the third largest city in Starfield, Neon, the Xenofresh Corporation are all about a more Cyberpunk style, enjoying the pleasure city and all its drugs.

This faction makes a ton of money off the drug Aurora and use most of it to party day and night, so expect bright lights and a neverending buzz throughout the city.

Ecliptic Mercenaries

The Ecliptic Mercenaries are one of the human factions of Starfield and work primarily as a group of, well, mercenaries who go on dangerous missions for clients.

These missions can involve bounty hunting and tons more risky adventures.

Enlightened

The Enlightened are one of the three minor factions that represent the three religions present in Starfield. You currently can’t join the faction unless you choose it in the character creation so it’s worth knowing what you want from your playthrough.

House of Va’ruun

Bethesda

In a similar fashion to the Ecliptic Mercenaries, the House of Va’ruun are a human faction – but instead of being mercenaries, they’re extremely religious zealots.

You can check out more about the religion of Va’ruun in our guide.

Sanctum Universum

As far as we currently know, you can’t join the Sanctum Universum, as they’re only a minor faction. However, in the same way as the House of Va’ruun, they’re a particularly religious group.

Not much is currently known about the Sanctum Universum.

Spacers

Currently, we don’t know too much about Spacers in Starfield, apart from the fact they’re incredibly violent and are likely to be avoided at all costs.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about factions and groups in Starfield. When more is revealed, we will be updating this article so be sure to come back soon! While waiting for the game to come out, take a look at some of our other handy Starfield guides and content:

