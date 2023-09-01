Starfield has finally landed and you may be wondering what difficulty settings are available in the RPG. Whether you want a relaxing experience or the toughest challenge in the galaxy, here are all the available difficulty settings in the game.

The long-awaited Starfield is here and Bethesda has provided players with a vast universe to explore with plenty of planets you can visit, an extensive ship customization system, and many companions you can meet along the way.

Like the majority of RPGs these days, there are a number of difficulty options available for players to choose from at the beginning of their space journey. These settings allow you to tailor your Starfield experience so if you simply want to enjoy the story you can go for the easier settings or if you fancy a tough challenge you can bump up the difficulty.

With that in mind, here are all the available difficulty settings in the game.

Bethesda There are various difficulty settings in Starfield.

Starfield difficulty settings explained

There are a total of 5 difficulty options you can select in Starfield. These are:

Very easy

Easy

Normal

Hard

Very Hard

The game will automatically get you started on Normal mode which provides a nice balance as combat can be challenging but enemies won’t deal huge amounts of damage unless you’re in a fight against foes at a much higher level.

If you simply want to experience the game’s story and exploration elements without having to worry about combat, you can always dial the difficulty down to Easy or Very Easy. On either of these difficulties, enemies won’t deal as much damage and you’ll have more HP.

On the other hand, for those who want a tough challenge, either the Hard or Very Hard setting will be ideal as you’ll have much less HP and enemies will deal a lot of damage and act more aggressively towards you.

Bethesda You can change the difficulty in Starfield at any time.

It’s worth noting that you can change the difficulty setting at any time by opening the Main Menu, navigating to ‘Settings’ and selecting the ‘Gameplay’ tab. From here, you can find the difficulty options slider at the top of the page.

That’s everything you need to know about difficulty settings in Starfield! For more on the game, check out our guides below:

