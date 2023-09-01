Starfield: How to access and store items in your ship’s inventory

Your ship is central to just about everything you do in Starfield. One of the most useful features of a ship is to store items to avoid becoming encumbered. Here’s how to access your ship’s inventory and store items in Starfield.

A big part of the fantasy Starfield promotes is being able to pilot a glorious spaceship across the galaxy while collecting lots of loot on the way. It’s every space pirate’s dream to plunder every planet, ship, and galaxy in sight.

Sooner or later though you’ll have too much to carry and need to store some items on your ship. It seems like an easy enough task but it’s a little more involved than one might expect.

Here’s how you can access your ship’s inventory and store items to avoid becoming encumbered in Starfield.

How to access your ship’s inventory in Starfield

The easiest way to access your ship’s inventory in Starfield is to open up your inventory while standing in your ship, and then switching to your Cargo Hold.

You can switch to your cargo hold by pressing the following depending on which platform you are on:

PC: Press Q while in the inventory screen on your ship.

Press Q while in the inventory screen on your ship. Xbox: Press LB while in the inventory screen on your ship.

Bethesda In Starfield, you can freely store and withdraw items from your ship’s inventory cargo.

An alternative method is to enter the Ship Menu by pressing TAB/Start and then selecting Ship in the bottom left. From here you can access the Cargo Hold as long as you are in close proximity to your ship.

Bethesda Both your ship’s inventory and general information can be accessed through the Ship menu.

Finally, some ships will have a physical Cargo Hold that can be accessed on the ship. Walking up to and interacting with this Cargo Hold will also let you view your ship’s inventory.

How to store items in your ship’s inventory in Starfield

To store items in your ship press Q/LB while in the Cargo Hold to switch to your personal inventory and then press E/A to store the selected item.

You can only store items after first accessing your ship’s Cargo Hold and if you are in close proximity to your ship.

