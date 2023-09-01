How to create a Cargo Link in Starfield

Starfield offers players the chance to scavenge and acquire loot and items. To aid your resource management and make balancing your inventory a little easier, setting up a Cargo Link in Starfield is the way to go.

It’s inevitable that you will accumulate a gargantuan amount of stuff in Starfield. It’s also assured that during your travels, you’ll encounter and build Outposts. Assembling a network will not only allow you to bolster your presence in the universe but also create a handy communication line for resources.

Having a Cargo Link is vital if you intend to keep salvaging whatever you can find. It’s handy for pocketing some extra money on the side, but as we’ve said, it’ll go a long way to ensuring you’re not having to leave behind wanted materials and items in the game. So let’s quickly show you how to set up a Cargo Link in Starfield.

How to set up a Cargo Link in Starfield

To establish your first Cargo Link in Starfield, you will need to have at least two Outposts built that you can set up a chain between.

Here’s a handy set of instructions to break down this process for you:

Find and build any two Outposts in Starfield. Go to one of the Outposts and find the in-game building menu. Select Cargo Link. Get the required materials to build it: 2 Beryllium

2 Zero Wire

12 Aluminium

20 Iron Set the Cargo Link down in the area you want it. Repeat this process at the other Outpost(s). Climb to and interact with each Cargo Link to activate them!

Any additional Outposts just need the same process to make your connections even bigger. It’s simple but effective and will help you keep on top of your storage.

We hope our guide makes your Starfield adventures more fruitful. Check out even more guides for Bethesda’s groundbreaking RPG title:

