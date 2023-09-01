Starfield: How to repair your ship

Starfield, just like any other RPG has the option to repair your ship after it has taken damage from your explorations. Here is a guide on repairing your ship in the game.

Starfield involves combat both on foot as well as in space. In space combat within this game, you will have to rely on your ship and hope that it holds strong.

However, if you are involved in space combat, your ship is bound to take damage. In such a case, you need to repair your ship to ensure that it does not malfunction while you are in space.

A guide to repairing your shape in Starfield has been presented in the following section.

Bethesda Game Studios Ships repairs are quite simple in Starfield

Guide to repairing your ship in Starfield

Ship repairs can be done in two different ways in Starfield. You can do this either normally by visiting a vendor or in combat. If you want to repair your ship normally then follow the steps provided below:

Travel to any of the major cities in the game. Look for a Ship Services Technician. Pay them 1000 Credits.

This will repair your ship completely and make it functional. However, if you want to repair your ship in combat then follow the steps provided below:

When it combat keep track of whether your ship is taking damage If it does then press the specific buttons that you have mapped (Default is O on the Keyboard and RS on Xbox) to repair it Repairing in combat requires ship parts that need to be obtained separately

Ship parts can be a bit difficult to obtain. The best way to gather ship repair parts is through combat and completing missions. However, it is recommended you keep as many ship repair parts ready as possible as you will need them during combat.

This concludes our guide to repairing ships in Starfield. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

