How to find smuggling missions in Starfield

Starfield has a multitude of missions that you can partake in and one of them is smuggling items. Here is a guide to finding smuggling missions in the game.

Starfield offers a lot of variety when it comes to player choices. You can be anything or anyone you desire within the game as the cosmos is your playground.

As such, you can also undertake illegal activities within the game. These can be done by undertaking smuggling missions in the game.

A guide on where to find smuggling missions in Starfield has been presented in the following section.

Bethesda Game Studios Smuggling missions in Starfield offer a lot of money

Guide to finding smuggling missions in Starfield

Smuggling missions can be a challenge to find in Starfield. In order to find these missions you will need to join the Crimson Fleet. You can find this location in a star system called The Kryx. If you try to break your way in, you will face massive hostility that will be difficult to tackle on your own.

In order to join the Crimson Fleet, you will need to complete a mission called Echoes of the Past. After completing this mission, you will be able to explore The Key which is the headquarters of the Crimson Fleet.

Once you get access to it, you will be able to explore the area and undertake missions. Some of them will be smuggling missions and once you complete them you will obtain quite a lot of money in return.

However, it is recommended that you level up your character and obtain a few good skills to make these smuggling missions easier. You will also need access to a ship with a Shielded cargo hold to partake in these missions.

This concludes our guide to searching for Smuggling missions in Starfield.

