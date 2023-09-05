How to fix “Suit Protection Depleted” in Starfield

Your spacesuit is the most important aspect of your gear in Starfield. However, you will often get a notification saying “Suit Protection Depleted”. Here is a guide on how to fix this problem.

Your spacesuit is your ultimate armor in Starfield. It is the suit that protects you from everything in the game including harmful radiation, rough atmosphere, and adverse environments that your skin and bones cannot deal with.

However, there are times when the spacesuit gets exposed to too much of the harsh weather and its protective covering is depleted. In such cases, you will receive a message saying “Suit Protection Depleted”.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once that happens you are exposed to the harmful radiation and cosmic rays. Here is a guide on how to fix this problem.

Bethesda Game Studios Your spacesuit is your armor in the game

Guide to fix Suit Protection Depleted in Starfield

The Suit Protection Depleted debuff is very easy to fix in Starfield. All you need to do is go to some shelter such as your ship or your house and stay there for sometime. Eventually, the debuff will be gone and the problem will be solved.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

However, while the solution is easy, it is important that you remove this debuff as soon as possible. This is because, once your suit’s protection is gone, you will be subjected to status effects in the game. These status effects need to be cured with medicines that you can obtain from a medicinal shop.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Lastly, we should mention here that your spacesuit can be made better by adding mods to it. It is important you keep improving your suit as environmental hazards can be a real problem in the game.

This concludes our guide to improving suit protection in Starfield. If you found it informative please check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All difficulty levels explained | All achievements | All skill books | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | How to mod weapons and equipment | How to assign your crew | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship | How to dock ship | Where to sell items | Best movies like Starfield

Article continues after ad