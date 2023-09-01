How to earn credits fast in Starfield: Best tips to maximize profits

If you’re looking to earn as many credits as fast as possible in Starfield, here’s our rundown on the best methods to pile up your savings in no time.

Much like Bethesda’s previous RPGs, currency can be vital in Starfield. Spending credits, in particular, is your key to upgraded gear, improved stats, helpful resources, and even establishing your own home on the planet of your choosing.

Naturally, you’re going to need plenty of credits for all of the above. And while you’ll no doubt amass a decent amount of this virtual currency in short order, there’s plenty you can do to help boost your income.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So as you travel the galaxy, be sure to keep these tips in mind to help earn an abundance of credits as quickly as possible in Starfield.

Bethesda Credits are the most essential currency in Starfield.

How to earn credits fast in Starfield

There are many tricks and habits you can employ to grab extra credits in Starfield rather quickly. Sometimes, the most obvious ideas are the most effective, and that’s the case here as our simplest piece of advice is to simply loot fallen enemies.

After clearing a room full of targets, be sure to stop what you’re doing and take the time to scavenge their bodies. Most human enemies will have some form of valuables on their person, likely even credits directly. Though even if they just have a few odd bits of equipment, that can always be picked up and sold off in no time.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Our next piece of advice is to complete missions. While it may sound exceedingly obvious, the more missions you get done, the faster you’ll earn a surplus of credits. The sums start small and gradually rise as you advance through not only the main Constellation storyline, but various side questions and faction missions too. So if you’re looking for credits, be sure to blitz through missions where possible.

There’s also the more frowned upon action to help boost your income, be it by pickpocketing NPCs directly or looting from their safes with your lockpicking skills. Every now and then these nefarious acts can provide a mountain of credits with barely any effort required.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Below is a quick list of the best tips to help earn credits as quickly as possible in Starfield:

Loot every dead enemy

Complete missions

Pickpocket NPCs

Open safes with lockpicking skills

Raid enemy ships to steal cargo

Sell unwanted loot

So that’s all there is to know about earning credits as fast as you can in Starfield. We’ll be sure to update you here as other methods rise to the surface in the near future, but for now, be sure to brush up on our other Starfield guides below:

Starfield Achievement list | All Starfield skills | Will Starfield have mod support? | Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | How big is Starfield? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode?

Article continues after ad