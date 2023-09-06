How to get Adhesives in Starfield

The world of Starfield is not free from broken objects and adhesives are a necessary component that you require. Here is a guide on how to get them in the game.

Starfield is a massive game and there are quite a lot of items that you can obtain at a given point in time. These items include basic items such as cups and glasses to essential items such as planet materials and other valuable resources.

One such item that you will need quite often in the game are adhesives. These are your regular materials but they come in handy and are quite easy to obtain as well.

A guide on how to get access to adhesives in Starfield has been provided in the following section.

Bethesda Game Studios Adhesives can be purchased from any local vendor

Guide to get Adhesives in Starfield

Adhesives can be obtained in two different ways within Starfield. The two methods have been presented below:

Scanning flora within a planet ( Sweetwater Cacti roots act as adhesives ).

( ). Buy them from any local store in the major cities.

Now, scanning flora is probably the hardest way to get adhesives in the game. This is because the planets are procedurally generated, which makes it hard to predict if a particular kind of plant will be available on a planet or not.

Buying adhesives from stores is much more efficient. The biggest benefit of buying it from a store is that the stock refreshes. Therefore, you can stock them up in your inventory as long as you have the credits to spend.

Lastly, you can also loot adhesives from dead enemies and chests across the cosmos.

This concludes our guide for adhesives in Starfield. If you found it informative please look forward to some of our other guides at Dexerto.

