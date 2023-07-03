How many planets are there in Starfield?

One of the biggest and craziest aspects of Bethesda’s Starfield is the vast quantity of planets in its universe. Deep-space exploration is at the heart of the title, but just how many planets will be available to visit in the game?

It’s been years in the making, but Starfield finally feels like it’s getting closer to a full release. Bethesda’s sci-fi vision is nearly a reality. The mystery surrounding its platform availability aside, players are eager to travel around The Settled Systems to see what mysteries, treasures, and horrors await.

At the forefront of the game’s marketing has been the idea of players being able to explore a ton of planets in the game. Starfield is “Skyrim in space,” according to Director Todd Howard, and that means there will be plenty of missions to complete, enemies to slay, and locations to uncover.

Bethesda

How many planets are in Starfield?

It’s been confirmed that Starfield will have in excess of 1,000 planets to investigate.

Using procedurally generated technology, the RPG title will feature a variety of weird and wonderful locales to stumble across. Not only this but in addition to the 1,000+ planets, there are also moons and space stations to seek out too.

According to Howard, of the planets that will comprise Starfield: “About 10% of those planets have life on them.” This is understandable though as creating 100 unique planets with all sorts of living organisms is likely going to be a strain on the game. “We’re pushing it to the edge of what do people think, what planets are in that Goldilocks Zone versus planets that have resources?” he added.

Once the game is out, we’re sure that Easter Eggs and some truly wacky environments are going to be found. If that happens, we’ll update this guide with further information about the game’s planets.

