Is Starfield on PS5?

Will Starfield have a PS5 version? Bethesda’s upcoming epic RPG promises huge worlds to explore and plenty of characters to meet. So will it be taking advantage of Sony’s next-gen hardware?

Historically, Bethesda RPGs have always been multiplatform. While series like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls shine best on PC where there is modding potential, both franchises have also enjoyed a large fanbase on consoles too.

Starfield players are going to be spending years unpacking all the game’s different features and questlines. It’s because of this that it’s shaping up to be one of 2023’s biggest releases. So obviously, the desire to see Starfield on PS5 players’ dashboards is tremendous.

Clearly, there is a lot of interest to see the game on a Sony platform. So, will Starfield be on the PS5?

Will Starfield be on PS5?

Unfortunately, Starfield will not be seeing a release on either PS5 or PS4. It’s also very unlikely we’ll see it ever appear on the platform.

The reason for this is due to Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media in 2021, which saw the company become a subsidiary of Xbox Game Studios.

As a result of this, all future releases of ZeniMax, whose studios include Bethesda Softworks, are tied to the Xbox brand and won’t be releasing on PlayStation consoles. Starfield will be releasing on Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 6, 2023.

Obviously this comes as a blow to RPG fans who only own PlayStation consoles, as the game appears to be shaping up to be a space ranger’s dream come true. Whether we’ll see a competitor release a similar type of game for the PS5, only time will tell.

In other news, Bethesda is due to show off more of Starfield’s titanic scope in June following the Xbox Showcase.

