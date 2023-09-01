How to earn XP fast in Starfield: Best tips for quick levels

If you’re looking to maximize your efficiency in Starfield, here’s a rundown on how you can level up as quickly as possible.

When it comes to exploring Starfield’s vast galaxy, experience is vital. Almost every action provides some amount of XP as you progress through the game, and all of it can be exchanged for various skills and abilities.

With over 300 abilities on offer, there’s plenty to pick from and thus, the more XP you can amass, the better off you’ll be out in deep space. But what exactly is the best method to level up quickly in Starfield?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here are a few quick and easy tips to help earn more XP than usual as you advance through the world of Starfield.

Bethesda With over a thousand planets to visit, leveling up is vital to keeping yourself ahead of any pesky foes you bump into on your travels.

How to earn XP fast in Starfield

The first, and perhaps most obvious piece of advice is to simply play through the main campaign missions. By completing these story chapters for Constellation, you’ll be earning huge XP bonuses upon the conclusion of each mission.

Not only that, but secondary missions are also extremely valuable. Whether it’s an odd job from an NPC or a dedicated questline with an alternate faction, look to prioritize missions in order to gain XP fast.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another smaller quirk comes from the game’s skill tree. You’ll want to acquire the Well-Rested buff early on to really make the most of it. After sleeping on your ship with this perk enabled, you’ll be met with a 10% XP bonus for a full day in-game. Thus, sleeping before every big mission only further boosts your XP gains with this method.

Article continues after ad

Below is a full list of suggestions we recommend to help boost your XP gains in Starfield:

Article continues after ad

Explore as much as possible (Each new POI found rewards XP)

Complete missions

Board enemy ships and defeat them

Get the Well-Rested buff and sleep often

If you’re doing all of the above as often as possible, you’ll be piling up XP in no time. But it’s worth mentioning that if you’re hoping to hit the very highest level in Starfield, you might be grinding for at least a few years. Check out our level cap guide to see why.

And now that you’re an XP expert, be sure to brush up on some of our other Starfield guides below:

Article continues after ad

Starfield Achievement list | All Starfield skills | Will Starfield have mod support? | Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | How big is Starfield? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode?