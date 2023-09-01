Caught for your crimes out in deep space? Fear not, here’s how to remove your bounty in Starfield no matter what deplorable act you may have committed.

No different from earlier Bethesda RPGs, Starfield gives power to players. Want to be a noble hero of the people? You can do that. Prefer to be a villainous scumbag with only yourself in mind? That’s possible too.

Naturally, however, if you act outside the law, you can expect some punishment. While there’s not exactly a wanted-level system like in GTA, the more criminal activities you engage in, the worse the repercussions.

So if you’re committed to the life of crime, or you just accidentally tapped your trigger in public, here’s how to remove your bounty in Starfield.

Bethesda You’re going to want to pay off your bounty before facing jail time in Starfield.

How to clear your bounty in Starfield

To remove a bounty in Starfield, simply head to the nearest Trackers Alliance Self-Service Bounty Clearance Kiosk.

It’s a mouthful, but those handy Kiosks can be found all across the galaxy. Essentially every major location with a bustling community is sure to have at least one, so knowing their exact whereabouts is vital.

If you find yourself in a pickle, just heading to one of these Bounty-Clearance Kiosks does exactly what the name suggests. For a fee, you can clear your name and have any pending charges dropped, regardless of your actions.

However, it’s obviously worth keeping in mind that clearing your bounty comes with a cost. Depending on what exactly you’re in trouble for, that cost can range from a measly 600 credits all the way to a staggering 100,000.

If things get too out of hand, or you simply refuse to pay up, expect jail time to be next up if you’re caught.

So that’s all there is to it when it comes to clearing your bounty in Starfield. When you’re not getting in trouble with the law, be sure to brush up on our other Starfield guides below:

