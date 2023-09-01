Starfield: How to mod weapons and equipment

Starfield is finally out and players are busy digging into the game and exploring the infinite cosmos that it has to offer. However, in order to survive in your journey you need weapons and equipment and mod them as well. Here is a guide on how to do it.

Starfield is a game of exploration, but it also involves a lot of shooting. You will often come across enemies such as pirates and opposing factions who will come against you. In such cases, you will need to defend yourself.

Article continues after ad

As always your weapon and equipment need to be top of the line in order to come out of a combat unscathed. In fact, if you mod them, then your weapons and equipment will get even stronger which will help you a lot.

Article continues after ad

A guide to modding weapons and equipment in Starfield has been presented in the next section.

Bethesda Game Studios You can equip mods to weapons and equipment to make them powerful

Guide to mod weapons and equipment in Starfield

Weapons in Starfield can be modded through the Weapon workbench and Equipment (Spacesuits) can be modded through the Spacesuit Workbench. These workbenches can be found in almost any major city and they are very easy to locate.

Article continues after ad

However, once you have found a workbench, your task has just begun. Most mods cannot be equipped right away. You will need access to materials that you can gather through exploration. Apart from that, you will also need research skills before you can get access to certain mods.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In order to do this, go to a research station and then open the menu. Select whether you want a weapon or spacesuit mod. In this research station, you can unlock the mods provided you have the resources to do so.

Article continues after ad

Once you have unlocked the mod, you need to craft it on the workbench and then equip it into your weapon or your gear. It is important to remember you will need to have access to Weapon Engineering and Spacesuit Design skills in order to get access to good mods for your weapons and equipment.

This concludes our guide for mods in weapons and equipment in Starfield. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Starfield Achievement list | All Starfield skills | Will Starfield have mod support? | Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | How big is Starfield? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode?