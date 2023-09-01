Best Starfield traits to pick: Alien DNA, Extrovert, Wanted & more

Wondering which traits are the best to pick in Starfield? Here is a guide on which is the best for your playstyle, and what each of them does.

As is traditional with Bethesda games, Starfield has its own perk system that allows players to tailor their gameplay. Be it by giving additional choices when completing missions, more dialogue options, or upgrades to various skills, there’s plenty to help improve your character.

However, your three chosen traits are permanent once you pick them. You can remove them through quests, but you can’t add to them after the game begins. So you have to pick wisely. So before you lock in your choice, here’s a look at all 17 traits in Starfield and our best picks.

Bethesda Starfield traits can alter your gameplay with its benefits and drawbacks

These are all 17 Starfield traits:

Alien DNA

Dream Home

Empath

Extrovert

Freestar Collective Settler

Hero Worshipped

Introvert

Kid Stuff

Neon Street Rat

Raised Enlightened

Raised Universal

Serpent’s Embrace

Spaced

Taskmaster

Terra Firma

United Colonies Native

Wanted

You can pick up to three of these traits, however, it is not necessary to fill all three trait slots. Furthermore, traits can contradict each other, be it clashing religious traits or not being able to be an extrovert and an introvert at the same time.

Additionally, each trait has both drawbacks and positives, so you will need to weigh the benefits.

What are the best Starfield traits?

There are no objectively best traits, as traits are meant to tailor your gameplay based on how you want to play the game. However, there are traits that give you the best gameplay advantage, which are the following.

Alien DNA: Alien DNA grants an HP boost and extra endurance, which is helpful early into your adventure, allowing more room for mistakes. However Healing items are less effective than normal.

Wanted: Wanted increases your damage when you’re at low health. However, bounty hunters can randomly appear and attack you. These bounty hunters can give more XP and loot for you though, so it may be a good trait depending on how you want to approach your adventure.

Hero Worshipped: The traits will see adoring fans randomly gift you various items, and they can even join your crew. However, the drawback is they randomly turn up, and they can get rather annoying.

Kid Stuff: You can visit your parents as they are alive and well, and when visiting them you can receive various bonuses. However, 2% of your credits will be sent home to them by default.

These are just a short list of the most universally useful traits to have, however, you may decide to go a different way. Be it joining a religious group like the Enlightened or Sanctum Universum, or fully committing to space travel with the Spaced trait.