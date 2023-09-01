Starfield: Best PC settings and optimization

Starfield is here, and of course, the PC version requires a little bit of tweaking. Here are the best settings for Bethesda’s latest RPG.

Bethesda’s newest RPG, Starfield, has landed and the PC version appears to be having a divisive launch. Some users have reported that there’s stuttering, but it seems more that the game needs some serious optimization.

If you’re having issues, we can’t promise a fix. The vast amount of system configurations out there makes it incredibly hard for games to launch perfectly these days. A core under, or a MHz out of sync, it can all come crashing down.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Right now, we’re seeing a lot more issues from those on Intel systems, but it’s hard to gauge if this is a vocal minority or a repeating pattern.

For those on the Steam Deck, you want to check out our dedicated piece surrounding Valve’s portable.

Starfield settings for low-end systems

If you’re on a lower-end system with an Nvidia GPU, you should really install the Starfield DLSS mod from PureDark. Our team has reported that the game has seen a huge performance boost with this installed.

Article continues after ad

For those on an AMD system, you’re going to be relying on FSR 2 – and hopefully in the future, FSR 3. Supersampling will be able to offset a lot of the issues with performance in the game but remember, it’s not a super fix. What we’ve seen so far of the game on PC means that we’re absolutely waiting on a proper performance patch.

Article continues after ad

For those on low-end systems, you should try fiddling with the rendering resolution as well. This will make the game look far uglier, but you might be able to squeeze a little more out of your system. There’s also a mod that alters the low-end settings to assist those who are trying to run the game on “potato” systems.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Best high-end PC settings

If you’re a system that can handle it, you might still find that the game is running into issues. Plenty of people online have found that even those with a 4090 are struggling to maintain a decent framerate.

If this is you, you might want to try some of the solutions in the low-end systems as well. As they say, every little helps.

Article continues after ad

If you’re finding that the game is still underperforming despite the thousands you have housed in your PC case, then unfortunately the truth is that you’ll need to wait for a patch.

Article continues after ad

Games in 2023 are an endlessly complex mess of systems, code, and having to work across a massive broad range of PCs. Not everything is going to work, especially games on relatively newer tech.

For those on high-end systems, don’t tweak anything from the presets and simply use the DLSS or FSR supersampling to try to get better performance. If this still doesn’t work, try turning it down to High. From the looks of things, Starfield is going to need a performance patch over anything else on PC.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Outside of this, our usual recommendations of turning off motion blur and tweaking any lighting and shadow options to low. Unless of course, you’re going to be staring at the shadows in the space game.

Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All difficulty levels explained | All achievements | All skill books | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | How to mod weapons and equipment | How to assign your crew | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship | How to dock ship | Where to sell items | Best movies like Starfield

Article continues after ad