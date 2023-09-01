How to get Boost Pack (Jetpack) in Starfield & how to use it

Here’s how to get the Boost Pack in Starfield and what requirements you need to utilize this handy exploration tool.

Starfield jetpacks, also known as Boost Packs, are incredibly useful in game. Not only do they enable you to cross tricky terrain safely, but most importantly, they’re incredibly fun to use. After all, boosting your way around alien planets is always going to be a bonus for any intergalactic traveler.

However, not all Boost Packs are made the same and some are better than others. So, if you’re wondering how to get the one in Starfield, how you can use it, and what types there are, then our guide has everything you need to know.

How to get the Boost Pack in Starfield?

Bethesda Getting a Boost Pack in Starfield is fairly simple.

Every player will get given a free Boost Pack in Starfield when they reach Constellation’s Lodge in New Atlantis. You can also find Boost Packs during your exploration of planets and the wider overworld, so make sure you keep an eye out for any new lootable Jetpacks.

How to use a Boost Pack in Starfield?

Bethesda Boost Packs can be used as soon as you have the Training Skill unlocked.

In order to use a boost pack, you first need to unlock the Boost Pack Training skill, which can be found under the Tech tree. However, classes like the Bounty Hunter and Soldier both have Boost Pack Training skills unlocked by default. This means you’ll be able to use Boostpacks without needing to spend any Skill Points.

Once you have the skill unlocked, simply equip any Boost Pack to your character and hit the jump button while in mid-air to begin gliding through the air. Of course, if you wish to increase the overall performance, you’ll need to upgrade your Boost Pack Training skill and find better ones in the game’s overworld.

All Boost Pack types in Starfield

Bethesda There are four types of Boost Pack in Starfield.

There are four types of Boost Pack in Starfield. Each one has strengths and weaknesses, which you can see below:

Basic Boost Pack – Offers limited boost and small elevation.

– Offers limited boost and small elevation. Power Boost Pack – Powerful boosts in the air at the cost of more fuel.

– Powerful boosts in the air at the cost of more fuel. Skip-Velocity Boost Pack – Features a faster boost regeneration speed.

– Features a faster boost regeneration speed. Balanced Boost Pack – Combines both power and usability.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get a Boost Pack in Starfield and what Skills you need to actually utilize it. Now that you can whizz around planets with ease, why not check out our Starfield page and guides below?

