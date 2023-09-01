Having a reliable crew by your side in Starfield will make your travels in space much easier and you may want to assign specific duties to certain people. Here’s precisely how you can assign crew members to different jobs in the game.

Bethesda’s Starfield has arrived, and players are eagerly suiting up for an epic adventure in space. During your time in the game, you’ll be piloting a number of customizable ships, and you’ll need a trusty crew at your side to ensure everything runs smoothly.

There are various companions you can recruit onto your ship’s crew in the game, and they all come with unique skills and specialties. However, depending on your needs, you might want to reassign some of your crew to new duties.

Here’s exactly how you can assign your crew to different jobs in Starfield.

Bethesda You can assign your crew members to different locations in Starfield.

How to assign your crew in Starfield

Once you’ve started to recruit crew members in Starfield, you’ll get access to the ‘Crew’ section of the Main Menu. To access this, simply follow the steps below:

Open the Main Menu and navigate to the ‘Character’ section. Click on the ‘Ship’ tab that can be found at the bottom left of the page. From the ‘Ship’ tab, you’ll be able to access the Crew menu by either pressing C on your keyboard or the Y button on Xbox.

Once you’re in the menu, you’ll be able to see details about all your crew members, including their skills and where they’re currently assigned. If you think a specific person would be more useful somewhere else, simply click on their name, and all of the available locations will appear. To reassign them, simply select the location you want.

You can either send your crew members somewhere else on your ship or to an outpost that you’ve built as long as there is enough space. If there isn’t enough room, you’ll need to unassign some of the members already stationed there first.

That’s everything you need to know about assigning crew members in Starfield! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

