What is the max level in Starfield? Level cap explained

With over a thousand planets to explore and countless missions to tackle, how high can you climb in Starfield’s leveling system? What exactly is the max level cap, if there is one? Here’s the full rundown.

Starfield is unquestionably Bethesda’s biggest game to date. With a vast open galaxy to explore, dozens of NPCs to interact with, and countless missions to complete, it could keep you busy for hundreds of hours.

While the main storyline itself takes roughly 40-50 hours, that doesn’t account for all the optional content out in the wild. But as you chip away at the mountain of activities, how high can you expect to climb through Starfield’s leveling system?

What is the max level you can reach in the game? Is there even a level cap to halt your progress? Here’s the full explainer.

Does Starfield have a max level cap?

No, Starfield does not have a level cap. Therefore, this means you can continue leveling your character and unlocking new skills near-endlessly.

Although there’s an achievement for reaching level 100, the game doesn’t stop your progress there. Far from it.

Bethesda Starfield players can expect a near-endless grind.

What is the max level you can reach in Starfield?

Given there’s no true level cap in Starfield, players can technically continue grinding until they unlock every single ability. With over 300 on offer, that should keep you more than busy for quite some time.

For now, there’s no clear answer to what the max level may be in Starfield. Similar to previous Bethesda titles, players can just keep on leveling up with nothing to halt their progress.

However, given dataminers uncovered a true level cap of 65,535 in Fallout 4, there could be a similar unreachable target here in Starfield. We’ll just have to see if anyone is dedicated enough to reach it over the next few years, or perhaps decades.

So that’s all there is to know about the max level in Starfield for the time being. If you’re grinding to level 100 and beyond, be sure to check out more of our Starfield guides below:

