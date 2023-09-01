Picking locks in Starfield is important if you want to find more useful items. And to do that you’re going to need Digipicks. Here’s where to find Digipicks in Starfield.

Lockpicking has been a staple of RPG games for decades, and has been a core mechanic in nearly every Bethesda since The Elder Scrolls: Arena. But while the lockpicking minigame has undergone many changes over the years, one aspect has remained the same: you’re going to need a bunch of lockpicks.

Article continues after ad

In Starfield, lockpicks are known as Digipicks. And if you’re struggling to find more, here’s where you should be able to get them.

Article continues after ad

Where to get Digipicks in Starfield

Just like any other item in the game, Digipicks can be found in all sorts of different locations. The best places to find Digipicks are:

Vendors

Pickpocketing

Inside containers

Near locked boxes

If you’re going to buy Digipicks from vendors, make sure you have enough credits. They’re found in the Misc section of the vendor’s inventory, and can be bought for 35 credits each. If you want to find some Digipicks quite early on, head to New Atlantis on the planet Jemison. You can find a few vendors there selling Digipicks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

There are some locations where getting into a locked box is part of a quest puzzle, and so usually you can find a bunch of Digipicks sitting around nearby, which is very handy.

Article continues after ad

And that’s the best places to find Digipicks in Starfield. Be sure to check out our other regular Starfield guides if you’re starting your adventure across the stars.

Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All romance options | All achievements | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | Is Starfield on PS5? | Is Starfield on Nintendo Switch? | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship