How to get a house in Starfield & all properties so far

Knowing how to get a house in Starfield is incredibly important, especially if you wish to have a safe place to rest and store your most prized belongings. So, here’s everything you need to know about houses in Starfield.

Starfield is shaping up to be one of the biggest RPG releases of the year. In fact, the game has now knocked Baldur’s Gate 3 off the top of the Steam charts. It’s clear there’s a lot of hype surrounding the sci-fi title, but many players are curious to see what aspects of older Bethesda titles will be carried over.

Fortunately, the house system from Skyrim and Fallout 4 will be making a triumphant return. However, how many houses are in Starfield and how exactly do you get one? Well, our handy hub has the answers to these very questions. So, here’s everything to know about your future home in Starfield.

Contents

Starfield houses & properties explained

Bethesda Houses will also play an important role in Starfield.

Just like in Skyrim and Fallout 4, Starfield features a housing system where players can both purchase and customize their properties. Not only do they provide a safe place for intergalactic adventurers to rest their heads, but they also enable you to safely store your most valuable items.

We currently don’t know how in-depth the housing customization is in Starfield, but there are likely to be a lot of furnishings and items that you can use to truly make your home feel like your own.

How to get a house in Starfield

To get a house in Starfield, you’ll need to buy it using in-game currency or by completing certain quests. In fact, a recent Starfield Discord Q&A revealed that you can purchase a dwelling in all the major cities in the game, which means there are plenty of options when it comes to finding the perfect home.

How many houses are there in Starfield?

Bethesda Starfield will enable players to unlock a number of houses.

As of writing, there are at least five confirmed houses available in Starfield. While there’s likely to be more due to quest rewards, the devs have explained that houses can be purchased in every major city, of which there are four. These are the following:

New Atlantis

Akila City

Neon

Cydonia

It’s important to note, that the fifth house will be obtainable as a quest reward, so we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as more details have been revealed.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about houses and properties in Starfield. Make sure you check out our Starfield page for all the latest news and guides.

