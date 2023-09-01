How to dock ships in Starfield

Are you wondering how you can dock your ship in Starfield? Don’t worry as our handy guide has all the details you need to know to dock your ship at a space station or even steal one from the enemy.

Learning the ability to dock in Starfield is quite important as it’s not only handy but also constitutes a major portion of the game. You get the option to dock on both ships and space stations, scattered over different galaxies.

However, this ability won’t be available right from the start and requires you to progress with the story a bit. With that said, here’s our handy guide with everything you need to know on how to dock in Starfield.

Bethesda In Starfield, you can dock at ships and space stations.

How to dock your ship in Starfield

To dock your ship in Starfield, follow the simple set of steps below:

Press the E button on your keyboard or the A button on your Xbox controller to lock on to a target. The target can be a either station or another ship. Get yourself within the 500m distance from the target. Once you’re near enough, you’ll get the prompt to dock by holding the X button on your controller. If you’re playing on a PC, it would be the R button.

That’s it. You will now successfully dock your ship at the spot you want to.

Remember, you won’t be able to dock right from the start of the game. You’ll need to complete an early story quest, The Old Neighborhood. The quest will send you to the Nova Galactic Staryard space station, which will be orbiting the Moon of the Earth.

Reach to that destination to meet Sarah Morgan, who’ll explain to you the entire process of how to dock in Starfield. Also, you won’t be able to fast travel while docked.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about docking your ship in Starfield. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

