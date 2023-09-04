How many people play Starfield? Player count in 2023

Wondering how many people play Starfield? Well, our player count guide has the latest figures, so you can see how the game’s community stacks up against your favorite games.

Starfield has quickly become one of the most popular games on Steam and Xbox, famously overtaking the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3. The sci-fi RPG has been one of the most highly anticipated releases of this year, and so far, the game has met expectations. In fact, players have been keen to praise its amazing multi-biome planets and New Game Plus.

With the game being available across Xbox and PC, many players will be wondering how many people are currently playing Starfield. Well, our handy Starfield player count tracker will enable you to see just that.

Starfield player count tracker

Bethesda

According to SteamDB, the Starfield player count currently sits at 159,661 players on the PC version of the game. However, Bethesda’s sci-fi hit recently smashed its all-time peak securing 245,183 players.

While it still hasn’t come close to beating Baldur’s Gate 3 million players mark yet, it is still an incredibly impressive number. This is especially true when you consider that this figure doesn’t take into account those playing on Xbox or Game Pass.

In fact, these numbers will likely rise even further once the game is available on Xbox’s subscription service on September 6, 2023. Of course, like all games, Starfield’s player count will fluctuate as time goes on, but for now, the game sits proudly within the top 10 games below the likes of Dota 2 and CS:GO.

