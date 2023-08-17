Modding is a colossal part of Bethesda games and you may wish to know if Starfield will have mod support available at launch. Well, we have the answer.

The Bethesda modding community is absolutely massive, with Skyrim and Fallout both amassing thousands of mods every year. With Starfield’s imminent release, fans may be wondering if mod support will be coming to the game at launch.

Mods allow players to put customize their gaming experiences in various ways, whether that’s by creating more challenges, enhancing graphics, or adding bizarre elements like the Skyrim mod that turns every Dragon into Thomas the Tank Engine.

Bethesda has supported community mods for years now, and because of this many fans are keen to know if Starfield will have mod support at launch, so here’s everything you need to know.

Bethesda Starfield will feature a lot of content for players to enjoy.

Will Starfield have mod support?

Yes, Starfield will have full mod support.

This was confirmed by Todd Howard during a Reddit AMA in 2021 where in response to a comment asking “What type of mod support can we expect to see in creation kit engine 2 for Starfield?” he replied “Our plan is to have full mod support like our previous games.”

Howard went on to mention how important the modding community is, stating: “Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it.”

Nexus Mods has launched a hub for the game in anticipation of its release. The Starfield Hub went live on August 17 and that community Howard spoke of will surely fill it with all sorts of fantastic alterations to the game.

This will be great news for fans who are also enthusiastic modders as they will be able to start implementing their ideas in the game when it releases this September, and if the Starfield fanbase is anything like the Fallout and Skyrim communities, the unique mods that are created will surely be beloved for years to come!

