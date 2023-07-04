How big is Starfield? File size for Xbox & PC

Starfield is releasing in September 2023 and looks to deliver one of the most expansive gameplay experiences of its generation. However, that scale comes at a cost, file size. So how big is Starfield, and is it possible to preload Bethesda’s upcoming open-world RPG?

Ever since its initial reveal, Starfield has offered the world and more with trailers showcasing what looks to be an incredibly in-depth, open-world RPG.

The idea of exploring countless planets with varying wildlife and climates in an expansive space exploration game dubbed “Skyrim in Space,” by producer Todd Howard is extremely exciting.

But with so much content promised there is a concern that Starfield is going to be a huge game, and those concerns may be fair after all.

Contents

How big is Starfield?

Starfield is around 125 GB in total. That’s according to the official Steam page and Xbox store listing which both require players to free up that much space for its installation.

Keep in mind that these guidelines tend to be higher than the actual download and install size. This is because games often reserve additional space for patches and content updates.

Given this, the true download size for Starfield will probably be smaller than the required storage. An exact download size is hard to gauge but somewhere in the realm of 70GB – 110GB seems likely.

Steam Starfield’s Steam page claims it will require 125 GB of storage space.

How to preload Starfield

Fans will be able to preload Starfield by prepurchasing it through either Steam or the Microsoft Store.

However, preloads aren’t available yet and aren’t expected for a little while. An exact date hasn’t been provided by Bethesda yet but we can take an educated guess as to when this will be.

Another big Bethesda release in Redfall was preloadable on April 27, five days before its official launch on May 2. Given this fans can expect to be able to preload Starfield around a week prior to its release date.

The latest that Starfield will be preloadable is September 1, five days before its official launch. We know this because that’s when early access begins for those that purchased certain special editions.

That’s everything you need to know no big is Starfield and how to preload it! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

