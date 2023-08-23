How long is Starfield? Main story length & completionist run

Bethesda’s Starfield has promised fans a huge space adventure and is looking to be one of the most expansive new-gen games we’ve seen so far, but exactly how long will it take to beat? We’ve got the answer right here.

Starfield is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 with players eagerly awaiting the chance to explore planets, journey across the multiple solar systems, and customize their ship in the sprawling RPG.

Article continues after ad

There’s a huge amount of content on offer that will keep players busy but you may be wondering exactly how long you’ll be spending in the game, whether that’s just on the main campaign or doing a full completionist run.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, here’s exactly how much time you can expect to spend in Starfield.

Bethesda New Atlantis is one of the four large cities that will feature in Starfield.

How long is Starfield? Main campaign run

The main campaign for Starfield is expected to take between 30-40 hours to complete during an average playthrough. This estimate was given by producer Todd Howard during the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

Article continues after ad

Comparing that to some other Bethesda titles, HowLongToBeat lists Skyrim – Special Edition’s Main Story as taking 26 hours to finish and Fallout 4’s as 27 hours.

Not only is the game longer than Bethesda’s previous releases, but it’s no doubt going to take far longer than Howard’s estimate for completionists looking to see everything it has to offer.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How long is Starfield? Completionist run

While no concrete answer has been given for a completionist run in Starfield, it appears players can expect hundreds of hours of entertainment.

Article continues after ad

A completionist run of Skyrim can easily take over 200 hours while doing the same on Fallout 4 can take over 150. Assuming Bethesda’s latest game keeps to form, exploring all of Starfield’s content will take hundreds of hours.

This was reaffirmed by Bethesda’s own Pete Hines at Gamescom 2023. “I’m at 150-160 hours on my current playthrough and I haven’t even come close… There’s so much stuff I have intentionally not done. No matter how you want to play there is so much for you to do in this game.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about how long Starfield is! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode?