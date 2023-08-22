Every Starfield Background confirmed so far: Classes explained

Starfield tasks players with selecting a Background when creating a character. These act as classes and have a big bearing on how the player’s development unfolds at the beginning of the game.

Bethesda has a familiar formula when it comes to its RPG titles. You begin your long adventure by creating a character to identify with. Your creation will form the basis of your journey and influence how people interact with you, how you interact with enemies, and much more.

Starfield embraces a lot of these common tropes and does so through Backgrounds. It’s a new word but carries the same meaning. Your character will level up and progress through the game, but it’s from humble beginnings that you need to make some crucial decisions regarding your class.

What are Backgrounds in Starfield? Classes explained

Backgrounds are preset classes in Starfield that will give your character a personality and three starting skills from the get-go to set you on your way.

For example, if you choose to go with the Cyberneticist, you’ll gain valuable skills such as being able to heal more from Med Packs and deal more damage to specific enemy types.

In essence, Backgrounds support your play style and how you want to approach Starfield.

All Starfield Backgrounds

Bethesda has already confirmed that consumers will have 20 Backgrounds to choose from on launch day. Through various trailers, gameplay showcases, and tidbits here and there, we’ve been exposed to 16 of them already.

So to make things easier, here are the revealed backgrounds so far, along with their skills and descriptions.

Background Class Skills Description Beast Hunter N/A N/A Bouncer N/A N/A Bounty Hunter N/A N/A Chef Duelling, Gastronomy, Wellness “While the unrefined masses scarfed down Chunks by the shipload, you catered to those with a more…discerning palate. In your kitchen, countless alien species became true culinary masterpieces.” Combat Medic Medicine, Pistol Certification, Weight Lifting “Leave it to human beings to fight over something as infinite as outer space. That’s where you come in. You’ve never been afraid to take on the enemy… but you’d much rather take care of your friends.” Cyber Runner Persuasion, Pistol Certification, Security “From Neon to New Atlantis, the megacorps stand as monument to power, prestige and profit. You’ve worked both for and against them, on the inside and out, often sacrificing conscience for credits.” Cyberneticist Lasers, Medicine, Robotics “Robots? Mere toys. Neuroamps? Good for parlor tricks. The Colony War may have made implants and upgrades to veterans, but you once saw a greater future. Humans and machines, as one.” Diplomat Bargaining, Diplomacy, Persuasion “The wars are over. Peace no reigns the Settled Systems. But only because there are those quietly fighting to keep it. Because of you, agreements were signed, words were heeded… lives were spared.” Explorer Astrodynamics, Lasers, Surveying They said exploration is a lost art. You didn’t listen. As the major factions argued over the space they desperately tried to control, you were busy uncovering the wonders of the Settled Systems. Gangster N/A N/A Homesteader N/A N/A Industrialist N/A N/A Long Hauler N/A N/A Pilgrim N/A N/A Professor N/A N/A Ronin N/A N/A

There is obviously still plenty of information to learn about Starfield as we get toward its launch. However, this tells us a great deal about what to expect. We will of course update this guide as and when we learn more.

Obviously, you’ll be able to acquire more skills along the way. But your starting Background will give you an edge in certain areas immediately – so take careful consideration when selecting your starting class!

We hope we've helped you out with our Starfield Backgrounds guide.

