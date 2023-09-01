On your travels through the universe, you are bound to stumble across plenty of loot. Eventually, you’ll want to cash it all in for a nice sum of Credits. Here’s where you can sell your hard-earned items in Starfield.

It goes without saying that an expansive open-world RPG like Starfield would have its own economy. As you adventure from planet to planet you will naturally accumulate Credits but that won’t necessarily be enough to afford everything.

To start earning big heaps of cash you’ll want to be selling the excess loot and rare items found on your journey. This is a fairly straightforward task but it can take some searching to find the right place.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to sell items in Starfield.

Where to sell items in Starfield

You can sell items at any of the various vendors scattered across the galaxy. Speak to a vendor to open up the buy menu and then press LB (Xbox) or Q (PC) to sell items to them.

Pressing LB/Q while on the sell items screen will let you instead select items held in your ship’s Cargo Hold and sell them to the vendor.

Bethesda Starfield vendors won’t always be able to afford what items you are trying to sell them.

You can only sell specific items to different vendors based on their specialty. For example, The Viewpoint cafe will only buy food and drink items while the UC Surplus armory store will take spare weapons and armor off your hands.

Vendors only have a set amount of Credits they can spend. A Vendor’s credits will refresh every 24 hours allowing you to sell more items to them.

That’s everything you need to know about where to sell items in Starfield. Be sure to check out our other Starfield content for more useful tips and tricks:

