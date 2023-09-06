Knowing how to rename your ship in Starfield can help to add a personal touch, so here’s exactly how you can change it.

One of the best aspects of Starfield is the shipbuilder, which enables players to unleash their inner space engineer as they create the starship of their dreams. In fact, this feature is so robust that the game’s community has created functional replicas of Han Solo’s Millenium Falcon and Batman’s Batwing.

Article continues after ad

Starfield’s shipbuilder offers a huge variety of customization options and enables adventurers to store various items, so it’s only right that players would want to give their faithful space-faring vehicle a name.

Article continues after ad

After all, if you’ve built a ship you’re proud of or created a whacky design you wish to show off, then you obviously want a name to match it. So, here’s how you can rename your ship in Starfield.

Article continues after ad

How to rename your ship in Starfield

Bethesda Renaming your ship in Starfield only takes a couple of minutes.

Renaming your ship in Starfield is a fairly easy process and only takes a couple of minutes to achieve. Once you’ve located a Ship Technician on a nearby settlement or base, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Interact with the Ship Technician.

Select the “ I’d like to view and modify my ships ” option.

” option. Click on the “ Ship Builder ” option.

” option. Open the “ Flight Check ” menu.

” menu. Select “ Rename Ship .”

.” Type in your ship’s new name and hit confirm.

While you can change your ship’s name as many times as you like without spending any of your hard-earned Credits, you are only limited to 14 characters when naming it. So, bear this in mind before you begin coming up with anything too lengthy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s how you can change your ship’s name in Starfield. Now that you’ve customized your ship, be sure to check out our Starfield page for all the latest news and guides.

Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All difficulty levels explained | All achievements | All skill books | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | How to mod weapons and equipment | How to assign your crew | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship | How to dock ship | Where to sell items | Best movies like Starfield

Article continues after ad