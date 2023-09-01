Starfield complete mission list: All Constellation campaign missions in main story

Wondering just how many missions are in the main story of Starfield? We’ve got you covered with the full Constellation mission list below.

Budding explorers have been anxiously waiting for Starfield’s launch since its reveal all the way back in 2018. Now half a decade later, Bethesda’s highly-anticipated RPG is finally upon us.

But exactly how big is this new release? While the vast galaxy at your fingertips could provide countless hours of entertainment depending on your play style, the main Constellation missions are there to keep everyone on a set path.

So just how many missions are there in Starfield’s main story? Here’s the full list to keep you on track.

Bethesda Starfield’s main campaign will keep you engaged for a few dozen hours.

How many missions in Starfield’s main story?

The main story in Starfield boasts 19 missions in total.

Through your journey with the Constellation faction, you’ll be traveling far and wide across the galaxy, visiting many diverse planets along the way. It’s a sizeable campaign that should take around 30-40 hours to complete in its own right.

But it’s obviously worth keeping in mind, that estimate doesn’t include side missions along the way. As you encounter new factions, visit new planets, and meet new NPCs, you’ll no doubt veer from the main path, only adding to your total playtime.

All main story missions in Starfield

Below is the full list of main story missions in Starfield as you progress through the Constellation campaign:

One Small Step

The Old Neighborhood

The Empty Nest

Back to Vectera

Into the Unknown

All That Money Can Buy

Starborn

Further into the Unknown

Short Sighted

No Sudden Moves

High Price to Pay

Unity

In Their Footsteps

Unearthed

Final Glimpses

Missed Beyond Measure

Entangled

Revelation

One Giant Leap

So that’s all there is to know about the main story in Starfield. If you’re soaring through the skies yourself, be sure to check out our other Starfield guides below:

