Starfield complete mission list: All Constellation campaign missions in main story
Wondering just how many missions are in the main story of Starfield? We’ve got you covered with the full Constellation mission list below.
Budding explorers have been anxiously waiting for Starfield’s launch since its reveal all the way back in 2018. Now half a decade later, Bethesda’s highly-anticipated RPG is finally upon us.
But exactly how big is this new release? While the vast galaxy at your fingertips could provide countless hours of entertainment depending on your play style, the main Constellation missions are there to keep everyone on a set path.
So just how many missions are there in Starfield’s main story? Here’s the full list to keep you on track.
How many missions in Starfield’s main story?
The main story in Starfield boasts 19 missions in total.
Through your journey with the Constellation faction, you’ll be traveling far and wide across the galaxy, visiting many diverse planets along the way. It’s a sizeable campaign that should take around 30-40 hours to complete in its own right.
But it’s obviously worth keeping in mind, that estimate doesn’t include side missions along the way. As you encounter new factions, visit new planets, and meet new NPCs, you’ll no doubt veer from the main path, only adding to your total playtime.
All main story missions in Starfield
Below is the full list of main story missions in Starfield as you progress through the Constellation campaign:
- One Small Step
- The Old Neighborhood
- The Empty Nest
- Back to Vectera
- Into the Unknown
- All That Money Can Buy
- Starborn
- Further into the Unknown
- Short Sighted
- No Sudden Moves
- High Price to Pay
- Unity
- In Their Footsteps
- Unearthed
- Final Glimpses
- Missed Beyond Measure
- Entangled
- Revelation
- One Giant Leap
So that’s all there is to know about the main story in Starfield. If you’re soaring through the skies yourself, be sure to check out our other Starfield guides below:
