How to pick locks in Starfield: Digipicks explained

If you want to earn extra gear, you’ll need to learn how to pick locks in Starfield. So here is a full guide on how to use Digipicks.

As is fitting in any Bethesda game, Starfield has its own lockpicking minigame. Therefore, you’ll need to learn the ins and outs of this new system to master the art of picking locks.

Some of Starfield’s best loot is naturally locked away, and the only way you can access it is by lockpicking. This makes it one of the most important tricks to know how to do in your adventure through the galaxy in Starfield.

So here is your explainer on how to pick locks in Starfield, what a Digipick is, and how to use it.

How to pick locks in Starfield

Before even attempting to pick a lock in Starfield, you will need a Digipick, a tool that allows you to pick locks. To get them, you can either find them randomly lying around, on the bodies of enemies, in loot crates, or purchase them directly at a vendor.

Bethesda Before attempting lockpicking, you will need a Digipick

Once you have a Digipick in your inventory, when in front of a lock, the game will prompt you to pick it. Once you attempt to do so, there will be rings with holes in them and some keys on the right side of the screen which have pins to fill the holes.

Your goal is to fill all the holes in all the rings with the corresponding key pins. You can rotate the key around the ring to find the right fit for the pins and holes.

Bethesda To pick a lock, you will need to fill the holes with the keys

However, there are multiple stages to a lock, especially more advanced locks, meaning you have to fill in multiple rings to crack the code.

Some locks are relatively simple, however, giving the exact amount of keys you’d need to complete the ring, meaning there’s very little chance for error. Though harder locks can throw you off by including additional keys or harder patterns which can mess up your attempt.

There are four difficulties of locks. Novice, Advanced, Expert, and Master. Anyone can attempt Novice locks, however, for the more advanced locks, you will need to level up your security skills.