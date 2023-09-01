If you’re wondering how to change the time of day in Starfield, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Bethesda‘s latest game dealing with space adventures mimics real life in many aspects. One of them is the duration of a day on Earth. A day on Earth in Starfield also lasts for 24 hours but also differs from planet to planet.

There will be occasions in the game when a player will need to skip time or change the time of the day to fast-forward onto a mission or a quest. Naturally, they will be eager to know how to do that.

Fortunately, in this handy guide, we’ve got everything you need to know on how to change the time of day in Starfield.

Bethesda There are a couple of ways to pass time in Starfield.

How to change the time of day in Starfield

There are two ways to skip time or change the time of day in Starfield:

Sleeping Waiting

Sleeping on a bed

Sleeping is one way to change the time of day in Starfield. It restores your HP without medications and gets rid of negative status effects as well. Once you wake up, you’ll gain a temporary 10% XP boost too. This might be a better way for you if you’re running low on meds or simply believe sleeping is ideal in a particular scenario.

Waiting on a chair

The second way to skip time in the game is to just, wait! You can do that by either sitting on a chair or a toilet and pressing the B button for the wait menu to pop up. From that menu, you can choose how long would you like to wait.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about changing the time of day in Starfield. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

