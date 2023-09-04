What are Terrormorphs in Starfield?

Starfield has a great many number of enemies and one of the most terrifying ones you will find are Terrormorphs. Therefore, here is a discussion on what exactly are these creatures that you find in the game.

Starfield is a game of combat where you will often have to fight your way through enemies. However, while your basic space pirates will barely pose a challenge, the same cannot be said about other enemies that do not classify as humans.

Article continues after ad

One such enemy you will come across is the Terrormorph. This enemy is a bit of a problem, especially in the early game and you do not want to go up against it unarmed.

Article continues after ad

A guide to Terrormorphs has been presented in the following section.

Bethesda Game Studios The first Terrormorph can be located in Tau Ceti II

Guide to Terrormorphs in Starfield

Terrormorphs are alien creatures in Starfield who walk on 4 legs. They look like spiders with a main body and the 4 legs spreading out. These creatures are terrifying and they will destroy you if they get on top of you.

Article continues after ad

These creatures are also quite mobile and they will follow you with breakneck speed. The first Terrormorph can be spotted in Tau Ceti II as part of the UC Vanguard quest. Here you will get help from Sarah Morgan and also a few mechanical turrets to take it down.

However, you will come across more of them, and you need to ensure you have good weapons with burst capabilities. Ideally, it is not recommended to fight these creatures in the early levels as you will get one shot by them.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What are the varying kinds of Terrormorph you can find in Starfield?

Currently, the only Terrormorphs we know of are the normal ones in Tau Ceti II and Albino Terrormorphs in Kreet. Normal ones are black in color, while Albino Terrormorphs are white.

The second one is even deadlier and also seems quite rare. However, the game might have more varieties and we will update this article once we have further information.

This concludes our guide for Terrormorphs in Starfield. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode? | Will Starfield have mod support? | Can you do a pacifist run in Starfield? | Will Starfield have a playable demo?