The Starborn are peculiar beings that play an important role in the story, but who exactly are they? This is everything you need to know about the Starborn in Starfield, including what they are, how to become one, and which characters are Starborn.

Starfield’s story is a tale of adventuring through the unknown to become stronger. The Starborn are central to that with several featuring prominently throughout the story, especially in the second half.

Article continues after ad

Despite their importance, it isn’t explained who the Starborn are until late into the story. Even then it’s easy to miss some vital information if you aren’t paying full attention.

Article continues after ad

To help fill you in and break down the lore we’ve put together this guide on who are the Starborn in Starfield.

SPOILER WARNING: The following guide has major spoilers for Starfield’s main story. Those wanting to experience the story themselves should return after finishing their playthrough.

Article continues after ad

What is a Starborn in Starfield?

A Starborn is an ascended individual who has surpassed their humanity by reaching and passing through The Unity. By reaching The Unity they are able to be reborn as Starborn, leaving their past behind them for a more promising future.

All Starborn are born owning a large unique ship and a spacesuit that can’t be acquired by any other means. Their skills and powers gained in past lives are brought along with them into the new universe that awaits.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, any goods they’ve collected are left behind when they ascend. This includes Credits, weapons, armor, looted items, and even ships. Those invested in what they’ve earned should think carefully before becoming Starborn.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Perhaps most regretful of all is that even relationships are reset. Both close friends and romantic partners do not remember Starborn in their next life as it takes place in a different universe where they’ve never met.

Bethesda The Starborn Guardian is a unique ship that only Starborn can pilot.

Starfield: What is The Unity?

The Unity is a strange power located at the center of the universe that was made by The Creators. It can only be reached after every Artifact has been collected and the Armillary has been completed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Entering The Unity for the first time allows someone to be reborn as Starborn. However, those who are already Starborn can also reach The Unity and be reborn again, becoming stronger in their next life.

Bethesda The Unity has the power to ascend a person to the status of Starborn.

Which characters are Starborn in Starfield?

As you work through the campaign and New Game Plus you’ll encounter a fair few Starborn.

These are all the Starborn currently known in Starfield:

The Hunter

The Emissary

Starborn (Enemy type)

(Enemy type) Guardian Musa

Guardian Athaliah

Guardian Rinn

Guardian Fionn

Main character (New Game Plus)

(New Game Plus) Mysterious Captain

That’s everything that we currently know about the Starborn in Starfield. For more information, tips, and tricks check out some of our other content:

Article continues after ad

Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All difficulty levels explained | All achievements | All skill books | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | How to mod weapons and equipment | How to assign your crew | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship | How to dock ship | Where to sell items | Best movies like Starfield