Who are the Starborn in Starfield?
The Starborn are peculiar beings that play an important role in the story, but who exactly are they? This is everything you need to know about the Starborn in Starfield, including what they are, how to become one, and which characters are Starborn.
Starfield’s story is a tale of adventuring through the unknown to become stronger. The Starborn are central to that with several featuring prominently throughout the story, especially in the second half.
Despite their importance, it isn’t explained who the Starborn are until late into the story. Even then it’s easy to miss some vital information if you aren’t paying full attention.
To help fill you in and break down the lore we’ve put together this guide on who are the Starborn in Starfield.
SPOILER WARNING: The following guide has major spoilers for Starfield’s main story. Those wanting to experience the story themselves should return after finishing their playthrough.
What is a Starborn in Starfield?
A Starborn is an ascended individual who has surpassed their humanity by reaching and passing through The Unity. By reaching The Unity they are able to be reborn as Starborn, leaving their past behind them for a more promising future.
All Starborn are born owning a large unique ship and a spacesuit that can’t be acquired by any other means. Their skills and powers gained in past lives are brought along with them into the new universe that awaits.
However, any goods they’ve collected are left behind when they ascend. This includes Credits, weapons, armor, looted items, and even ships. Those invested in what they’ve earned should think carefully before becoming Starborn.
Perhaps most regretful of all is that even relationships are reset. Both close friends and romantic partners do not remember Starborn in their next life as it takes place in a different universe where they’ve never met.
Starfield: What is The Unity?
The Unity is a strange power located at the center of the universe that was made by The Creators. It can only be reached after every Artifact has been collected and the Armillary has been completed.
Entering The Unity for the first time allows someone to be reborn as Starborn. However, those who are already Starborn can also reach The Unity and be reborn again, becoming stronger in their next life.
Which characters are Starborn in Starfield?
As you work through the campaign and New Game Plus you’ll encounter a fair few Starborn.
These are all the Starborn currently known in Starfield:
- The Hunter
- The Emissary
- Starborn (Enemy type)
- Guardian Musa
- Guardian Athaliah
- Guardian Rinn
- Guardian Fionn
- Main character (New Game Plus)
- Mysterious Captain
