Starfield is a massive RPG and it allows a lot of freedom with what you can do. This freedom extends to contraband and smuggling items in the game. Here is a guide on how you can do it in a smooth manner.

Starfield is not just a game about being good and a noble explorer. It has several facets where it allows you to take the wrong path including the road to being a pirate and a smuggler.

However, every time you try to enter a planet you are scanned for contraband, which can be a problem. Therefore, you need to be sneaky when it comes to being a pirate and smuggling items in Starfield.

As such, here is a guide on how to sell contraband and smuggle items in Starfield.

Bethesda Game Studios Your ship will always be scanned for Contraband before entering a planet

How to sell Contraband in Starfield

Selling contraband is a pretty easy task as all you need to do is visit a Trade Authority Vendor in the game. Once you enter a planet unscathed for being clean, vendors will not care if the item you are trying to sell is legal or smuggled.

However, you can also try The Key, which is the headquarters of the Crimson Fleet to sell these items. One of the interesting aspects about The Key is that they will never scan your ship. Apart from that, there are several shops that will happily take your items.

How to smuggle items in Starfield

Smuggling items can take a bit of work in Starfield. Firstly, your ships need to have a shielded cargo hold so that your contraband does not get caught during a scan.

You also need Deception skill rank 4 to ensure that you can hide the contraband items. Your initial ships do not have a shielded cargo hold, but you can upgrade it pretty easily.

This concludes our guide for contraband and smuggling items in Starfield. If you found it informative please check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

