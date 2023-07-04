How to customize ships in Starfield

As you’ll spend a lot of time in Starfield whizzing around space in your ship, it’s imperative that you customize it how you see fit. Our guide will walk you through the various customization options available to you.

Bethesda has made no secret of the fact that Starfield is going to be a big game. The well-publicized amount of planets for players to visit aside, the RPG title will incorporate tons of RPG elements, skill trees, and much more.

Another significant aspect that can be modified though is the player’s ship. Already, the devs have shown off a handful of unique designs that users will be able to make. To help you out, we’ve rounded up everything we know about the game and its ship customization options.

How to customize ship in Starfield

Through gameplay videos, it’s been confirmed that players can customize their ship in Starfield by speaking to a ship technician.

The technician will let players buy ship parts, sell them, and allow you to freely customize your flying home. There is a lot you can do to your ship in Starfield.

If you’re unsure where to locate them, they will simply be available to talk to at every spaceport you come across. In addition to planets, Bethesda has doubled down on the fact that travelers can also visit many moons as well as space stations.

Starfield ship customization options

Bethesda is giving players the freedom to manipulate their ship how they want. This means you’ll be able to choose how it looks, hand-pick crew members, swap outdated parts for more efficient upgrades, and more.

Starfield has a ton of different manufacturers that supply different parts. Players can choose the color of these parts, and select where they want them to go, and it gives the user a complete sense of freedom.

Your ship also has a variety of stats that will likely make more sense closer to the game’s release as we learn more. You can see the whole list in its entirety here:

BAL

Cargo

Crew

Hull

Jump Range (Light Years)

LAS

Mass

Mobility

MSL

Shield

Top Speed

Again, as we move ahead to Starfield’s full release, it’s likely Bethesda will pull the curtain back even further. In the meantime, check out the other guides we’ve put together for you so far:

