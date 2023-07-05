Starfield romance explained: Characters, relationships, and more

Starfield is an extremely expansive game, allowing players the chance to explore thousands of planets and meet tons of people – but can you fall in love with other characters? Here’s everything we know about Starfield’s romance.

The new and highly anticipated Starfield is Bethesda’s latest entry to the RPG genre, providing all the exploration, looting, shooting, and madness that many know and love from the likes of Fallout and other popular games.

However, many are wondering just how immersive Starfield is, asking one important question: Does Starfield have romance? Well, with the game rapidly approaching, here’s everything we know about falling in love in Starfield.

Can you romance characters in Starfield?

Yes, players will be thrilled to find out that you can in fact romance certain characters in Starfield.

During an interview, Todd Howard, the Starfield Game Director, detailed that the romance is more complex than we’ve seen in previous games stating how the romance characters “can be in love with you and dislike something you did, and be pissed at you temporarily, and then come back to loving you” so you’ll need to think about your actions if you want to keep your partner happy.

Who can you romance in Starfield?

Currently, as far as we’re aware you can only romance the four main Constellation crewmates, with each bringing their own lines, and story if you choose to fall in love. Those crewmates consist of:

Sarah Morgan

Sam Coe

Barrett

There may be more options in the game, but if they’re revealed we’ll be updating this article so be sure to check back soon if you want more people to fall in love with.

So, there we have it, that’s everything we currently know about Starfields romance and how you can fall in love in the middle of space. While choosing your next romance, take a look at some of our other handy Starfield guides and content:

