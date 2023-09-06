Best weapons in Starfield: Rifles, shotguns, melee, more

Starfield offers players a plethora of weapons out of which, choosing the best one can be a tedious task. In this handy guide, we have recommended some of the best weapons from each class, that would absolutely demolish your enemies in your space adventure.

Calling Bethesda’s new RPG Starfield huge would be an understatement. The game features the entire universe as its map, meaning there are countless planets for players to explore. Within these planets are spread a wide variety of guns and melee weapons, some of which can kill enemies in an instant.

In this handy guide, we are going to address some of the best ones you can find in Starfield. Our list will contain all types of guns like rifles, snipers, shotguns, and more. With that said, let’s have a look at the best weapons in Starfield.

Contents

Bethesda With Quick Slots, players can easily cycle between weapons and other items.

Best weapons in Starfield

You can discover myriad weapons in Starfield, some of which are simply better than others. The weapons we mentioned below stand out from the rest. You can get them via character traits, completing quests, exploration, and purchasing from merchants.

Here are the best weapons in Starfield:

Heavy Weapon : Heller’s Cutter

: Heller’s Cutter Melee Weapons : Tanto, The Last Priest

: Tanto, The Last Priest Pistols : Razorback, Sir Livingston’s Pistol

: Razorback, Sir Livingston’s Pistol Rifles : Beowulf, Eternity’s Gate, Unmitigated Violence

: Beowulf, Eternity’s Gate, Unmitigated Violence Shotguns: Experiment A-7, Shotty

Below, you can find the best weapons for each class in Starfield.

Best Heavy Weapon in Starfield: Heller’s Cutter

Bethesda The Heller’s Cutter is great against robotic enemies.

Heller’s Cutter is the best Heavy Weapon you can use in Starfield. Its damage output is pretty high with almost zero recoil, the firing rate is acceptable, and it’s a great choice against robots.

You can find the Heller’s Cutter during the Back to Vectera quest.

Here’s a quick look at its important stats:

Ammo Type Damage Fire Rate Range Accuracy Damage Type Magazine Size Mass Cutter 4 76 3 76.7% Engy 9 4.00

Best Melee Weapon in Starfield: The Last Priest

Bethesda The Hunter rewards you with this melee weapon after completing the Infinity’s End side quest.

The Last Priest is the best melee weapon in the game. It’s a variant of the Va’Ruun Painblade and to get your hands on it, you’ll need to complete the Infinity’s End side quest. The Last Priest costs 20,268 Credits which makes it quite valuable and effective if you have a look at its stats below:

Ammo Type Damage Fire Rate Range Accuracy Damage Type Magazine Size Mass – 62 – – – Phys – 1.80

Best Pistol in Starfield: Sir Livingston’s Pistol

Bethesda Sir Livingstone’s Pistol is a variant of the Old Earth Pistol.

Sir Livingstone’s Pistol is the best pistol in Starfield. It’s a lethal combination of accuracy, damage, and fire rate. To get this weapon, you’ll need to take the Kid Stuff trait and Strike a conversation with your father at The Lodge.

Here are the handgun’s stats:

Ammo Type Damage Fire Rate Range Accuracy Damage Type Magazine Size Mass .45 Caliber 28 67 24 69.2% Phys 15 1.80

Best Rifle in Starfield: Beowulf

Bethesda Beowulf comes in different variants in Starfield.

The best rifle you an use in Starfield is the Legendary Beowulf. It boasts a great combination of accuracy, damage, and clip size despite being a semi-automatic rifle.

Here are the stats of the rifle:

Ammo Type Damage Fire Rate Range Accuracy Damage Type Magazine Size Mass 7.77x37mm Caseless 36 50 40 69.1% Phys 30 2.00

Best Shotgun in Starfield: Experiment A-7

Bethesda Experiment A-7 is a Breach shotgun variant.

The Experiment A-7‘s ability to deal a ton of damage makes it the best shotgun in Starfield. You can get this gun during the Entagled main quest. Below, you can find the stats of the shotgun in the game:

Ammo Type Damage Fire Rate Range Accuracy Damage Type Magazine Size Mass 15×25 CLL Shotgun Shell 119 10 20 50.6% Phys 6 6.90

So, there you have it — that’s a rundown of some of the best weapons to use in Starfield. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

