Best weapons in Starfield: Rifles, shotguns, melee, more
Starfield offers players a plethora of weapons out of which, choosing the best one can be a tedious task. In this handy guide, we have recommended some of the best weapons from each class, that would absolutely demolish your enemies in your space adventure.
Calling Bethesda’s new RPG Starfield huge would be an understatement. The game features the entire universe as its map, meaning there are countless planets for players to explore. Within these planets are spread a wide variety of guns and melee weapons, some of which can kill enemies in an instant.
In this handy guide, we are going to address some of the best ones you can find in Starfield. Our list will contain all types of guns like rifles, snipers, shotguns, and more. With that said, let’s have a look at the best weapons in Starfield.
Alternatively, if you’re wondering where to purchase weapons and gear early, how to mod weapons and equipment, how to use quick slots to easily switch weapons and items, or how to get more ammo, our guides have got you covered.
Contents
- Best weapons in Starfield
- Best Heavy Weapon in Starfield
- Best Melee Weapon in Starfield
- Best Pistol in Starfield
- Best Rifle in Starfield
- Best Shotgun in Starfield
Best weapons in Starfield
You can discover myriad weapons in Starfield, some of which are simply better than others. The weapons we mentioned below stand out from the rest. You can get them via character traits, completing quests, exploration, and purchasing from merchants.
Here are the best weapons in Starfield:
- Heavy Weapon: Heller’s Cutter
- Melee Weapons: Tanto, The Last Priest
- Pistols: Razorback, Sir Livingston’s Pistol
- Rifles: Beowulf, Eternity’s Gate, Unmitigated Violence
- Shotguns: Experiment A-7, Shotty
Below, you can find the best weapons for each class in Starfield.
Best Heavy Weapon in Starfield: Heller’s Cutter
Heller’s Cutter is the best Heavy Weapon you can use in Starfield. Its damage output is pretty high with almost zero recoil, the firing rate is acceptable, and it’s a great choice against robots.
You can find the Heller’s Cutter during the Back to Vectera quest.
Here’s a quick look at its important stats:
|Ammo Type
|Damage
|Fire Rate
|Range
|Accuracy
|Damage Type
|Magazine Size
|Mass
|Cutter
|4
|76
|3
|76.7%
|Engy
|9
|4.00
Best Melee Weapon in Starfield: The Last Priest
The Last Priest is the best melee weapon in the game. It’s a variant of the Va’Ruun Painblade and to get your hands on it, you’ll need to complete the Infinity’s End side quest. The Last Priest costs 20,268 Credits which makes it quite valuable and effective if you have a look at its stats below:
|Ammo Type
|Damage
|Fire Rate
|Range
|Accuracy
|Damage Type
|Magazine Size
|Mass
|–
|62
|–
|–
|–
|Phys
|–
|1.80
Best Pistol in Starfield: Sir Livingston’s Pistol
Sir Livingstone’s Pistol is the best pistol in Starfield. It’s a lethal combination of accuracy, damage, and fire rate. To get this weapon, you’ll need to take the Kid Stuff trait and Strike a conversation with your father at The Lodge.
Here are the handgun’s stats:
|Ammo Type
|Damage
|Fire Rate
|Range
|Accuracy
|Damage Type
|Magazine Size
|Mass
|.45 Caliber
|28
|67
|24
|69.2%
|Phys
|15
|1.80
Best Rifle in Starfield: Beowulf
The best rifle you an use in Starfield is the Legendary Beowulf. It boasts a great combination of accuracy, damage, and clip size despite being a semi-automatic rifle.
Here are the stats of the rifle:
|Ammo Type
|Damage
|Fire Rate
|Range
|Accuracy
|Damage Type
|Magazine Size
|Mass
|7.77x37mm Caseless
|36
|50
|40
|69.1%
|Phys
|30
|2.00
Best Shotgun in Starfield: Experiment A-7
The Experiment A-7‘s ability to deal a ton of damage makes it the best shotgun in Starfield. You can get this gun during the Entagled main quest. Below, you can find the stats of the shotgun in the game:
|Ammo Type
|Damage
|Fire Rate
|Range
|Accuracy
|Damage Type
|Magazine Size
|Mass
|15×25 CLL Shotgun Shell
|119
|10
|20
|50.6%
|Phys
|6
|6.90
So, there you have it — that’s a rundown of some of the best weapons to use in Starfield. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:
Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All difficulty levels explained | All achievements | All skill books | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | How to mod weapons and equipment | How to assign your crew | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship | How to dock ship | Where to sell items | Best movies like Starfield