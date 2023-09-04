How to disable turrets in Starfield

Starfield is quite a fun game where you get to explore and enjoy for the most part. However, there are times when you will come across annoying mechanical enemies like turrets that can make life difficult for you. Here is a guide on how to disable turrets.

Starfield has a great number of enemies that you will come across during your journey through the cosmos. This includes humans, pirates, aliens, and much more that can cause you some serious harm.

However, one of the most annoying enemies that you will come across in the game are turrets. Fortunately, these machines can be dealt with quite easily as long as you know what to do.

Here is a guide to disable turrets in the game.

Bethesda Game Studios Turrets are some of the most annoying enemies in the game

Guide to disabling turrets in Starfield

Disabling turrets is quite easy in Starfield. The steps provided below can be used to deal with them in the game:

Look for the terminal and disable them.

Tinker with the friend/foe setting so that these turrets can work for you.

Unload your weapons into the turrets and destroy them.

Among these, the first and second options are way more efficient than the third one. This is because disabling the turrets will deal with the situation completely. If you update the friend/foe setting, the turrets will attack your enemies which is always a plus.

However, taking down these turrets with your weapons will consume a significant amount of ammo. In most cases, ammo is scarce which means you will run out of it very fast.

In any case, it is important to consider that these turrets hit hard and they will take you down faster than any enemy in the game. Therefore, if you come across turrets, it is important you take care of them as soon as possible.

This concludes our guide for turrets in Starfield. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

