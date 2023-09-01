How to build Outposts in Starfield

A base of operations in Starfield is a handy way of establishing safe heavens for yourself. So having multiple outposts will go a long way to helping you out in Bethesda’s epic sci-fi RPG.

Across the vast expanse that is the world of Starfield, you’ll encounter many things. More planets than you can count along with an abundance of ships to try out. Starfield will likely chew through a lot of your free time, a lot of which you’ll spend leaving your mark via Outposts.

Article continues after ad

If you’re unsure of the concept, Outposts are essentially bases, as seen in previous Fallout games, that you can set up and modify. They can act as safehouses as well as places to store resources. If you want to get a foothold established almost immediately, the good news is you can.

Article continues after ad

So let’s show you how to set up some Outposts in the game.

Bethesda

How to build bases in Starfield

Building an Outpost in Starfield requires you to put down an Outpost Beacon and activate it. You can pretty much put them down anywhere, but you need to be mindful of threats in the area, think about if it is near useful resources, and more.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

To make this sort and sweet for you, here are some quick and easy steps to follow to build yourself an Outpost:

Find the perfect spot that you want to place an Outpost. Take out your Scanner. Aim at the spot where you want to place the Outpost Beacon. Press the appropriate button on your platform to make it appear. Now confirm the location it should go. From here on out, it’s up to you to build out your Outpost with Storage, Structures, Defense, and more.

Remember, you can build many Outposts across Starfield, so just remember to connect them all together using Cargo Links.

Article continues after ad

There’s a whole universe to discover in Starfield, so make sure you’re up to date and in the know with our other guides:

Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All difficulty levels explained | All achievements | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | How to mod weapons and equipment | How to find smuggling missions | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship | How to dock ship