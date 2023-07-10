Will Starfield have DLC?

With pre-loads now available on Xbox consoles and PC for Game Pass subscribers, anticipation is building for Bethesda’s upcoming single-player adventure Starfield. Pre-release buzz for the game has people asking if Starfield will have DLC or not.

As Bethesda’s most ambitious single-player release to date, Starfield is creating waves of excitement among gamers in anticipation of the intriguing stuff the game will ultimately deliver to Xbox and PC players.

Fans are already waiting in queue for the September 6 release date, with pre-orders now live and popular accessories like the Starfield-themed Xbox controller on sale. In addition, customers who have already placed a purchase or who are members of Xbox Game Pass can now pre-load the game on their devices.

While players have a good idea of what they might get if they buy the game across several versions, they are still wondering if the game will feature downloadable content (DLC) or not.

Here’s all the info we have so far about the rumored DLC and other additions coming to Starfield.

Bethesda Premium and Constellation Editions will give players access to Starfield expansion.

Will Starfield have a DLC?

Yes, Starfield will receive DLC. The game’s Premium and Constellation Edition pre-orders will come with a slew of additional content, as confirmed by Bethesda and Microsoft.

Players that invest in any of these bundles will gain access to a Constellation Skin Pack, as well as a Soundtrack and a Digital Art Book, among other digital bonuses. In addition, the Shattered Space First Story Expansion will also be available for players.

Bethesda Director Todd Howard stated to IGN last month during Starfield Direct that the studio plans to create “a lot of add-on content for Starfield,” including story-based expansion packs.

These preliminary DLC plans indicate that Starfield will be supported by Bethesda for a considerable amount of time beyond its initial release. The Shattered Space add-on has yet to be scheduled for a release, though.

There you have it, that’s everything we know about Starfield’s DLC. While waiting for the game to come out take a look at some of our other handy Starfield guides and content:

